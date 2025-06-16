Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
10 Metro sandals for women: Best picks to step up your everyday glam; From flats to wedges

Samarpita Yashaswini
Jun 16, 2025 11:29 AM IST

Your sole-mates are here! 10 versatile Metro sandals—from slip-ons to wedges—perfect for everyday glam, festive shine, and comfy all-day wear.

When it comes to shoes that strike the perfect balance between comfort, class, and versatility, Metro always delivers. If you’re heading out for brunch, stepping into your 9-to-5, or just want something glam-yet-easy for an evening stroll, these 10 Metro sandals for women are worthy contenders.

10 Metro sandals for women: Best picks to step up your everyday glam(Pexels)
10 Metro sandals for women: Best picks to step up your everyday glam(Pexels)

From elegant gold-toned straps to everyday flats and on-trend wedges, this curation has something for every style and foot type. Scroll down, pick your pair, and get ready to walk through life with flair!

 

Top 10 Metro sandals for women:

 

1.

Metro Women's Synthetic Slip Ons

Loading Suggestions...

Keep it simple, slide into style. These fuss-free synthetic slip-ons are perfect for everyday errands, market runs or a casual meet-up with friends. They're comfy, sleek, and a saviour on long days.

Pair it with: Jeans and a cotton kurti or a breezy summer dress for laidback ease.

 

2.

Metro Women's 32-998 Fashion Sandals

Loading Suggestions...

A strappy stunner that screams chic! With its modern criss-cross design and balanced sole, this pair is a fabulous pick for smart casuals and semi-formals alike.

Pair it with: Tailored trousers and a pastel blouse or a maxi dress with a belt.

 

3.

Metro Women's Gold-toned Faux Leather Strappy Slip-On Fashion Sandals

Loading Suggestions...

These gold slip-ons are as versatile as they are glam. Whether it's a festive get-together or a family dinner, this pair adds just the right amount of sparkle.

Pair it with: Anarkalis, festive co-ords, or even white linen pants and a blouse.

 

4.

Metro Women Casual Strappy Wedge Heel Fashion Sandals
Loading Suggestions...

Wedges that work overtime, these strappy heels offer elevation without the discomfort. Stylish yet wearable, they’re ideal for daily wear or casual office looks.

Pair it with: Cigarette pants and a shirt, or a pleated midi skirt and tee.

 

5.

Metro Women Synthetic Sandals (34-9824)

Loading Suggestions...

A minimal classic with subtle metallic detailing, this synthetic sandal is your go-to for everyday ethnic wear or work basics. Plus, it's super comfy and easy on the foot.

Pair it with: Straight-cut kurtas, cotton sarees, or palazzos and tunics.

 

6.

Metro Women's 32-1702 Flat Sandal

Loading Suggestions...

An elegant flat that doesn't compromise on comfort. The clean lines and soft strap design make it a daily staple that you can walk miles in and still not feel tired.

Pair it with: Linen jumpsuits, paper-bag trousers, or Indo-western kurtas.

 

7.

Metro Sandal

Loading Suggestions...

Sometimes, all you need is a no-frills, comfy sandal that pairs with everything. This neutral-toned Metro sandal fits the bill perfectly and goes well with every kind of outfit.

Pair it with: Track pants and tees, cotton sarees, or A-line dresses.

 

8.

Metro Women's Faux Leather Fashion Slip-on Sandal

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek and statement-worthy, these faux leather sandals add elegance to everyday outfits. The structure gives it a polished edge while the slip-on design keeps things easy.

Pair it with: Pleated skirts, co-ord sets, or well-fitted jeans and tunics.

 

9.

Metro Women Wedge Heel Fashion Slip-on

Loading Suggestions...

A little lift goes a long way. These comfy wedges blend fashion with function, making them ideal for long brunches, shopping days, or any kind of low-key events. 

Pair it with: Midi dresses, palazzo sets or wrap skirts.

 

10.

Metro Women's Faux Leather Fashion Sandals

Loading Suggestions...

Classy and compact, this pair is for the woman who loves understated sophistication. The faux leather sheen and design make this piece a perfect all-rounder.

Pair it with: Cropped denims, ethnic sets, or a shirt dress and tote.

 

From errands to events, from flats to wedges; this list of Metro sandals proves that style and comfort can co-exist beautifully. Whether you prefer minimalist elegance or a pop of glam, there’s something here for every kind of sole sister.

 

10 Metro sandals for women: Best picks to step up your everyday glam: FAQs

  • Are these Metro sandals suitable for all-day wear?

    Yes! Most styles offer cushioned insoles and flexible straps for extended comfort.

  • Do these sandals come in multiple colour options?

    Some styles do—check the product page on Amazon for all available variants.

  • Are the wedge heels suitable for daily wear?

    Yes, the wedges featured offer balance and comfort, making them wearable for long hours.

  • Can these sandals be worn with ethnic and western wear?

    Absolutely. Their versatile designs pair well with both.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
