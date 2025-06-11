Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
10 Armani Exchange watches with amazing discounts picked for you; It's time to flex!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Jun 11, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Time to shine! Shop 10 stunning Armani Exchange watches at unbeatable prices; sleek, luxe, & timeless picks for every style. Don't miss these epic deals!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

View Details checkDetails

₹15,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Blue Dial Mens Watch-AX2457 View Details checkDetails

₹21,596

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Blue Dial Men Watch-Ax1723, Blue Band View Details checkDetails

₹14,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Brown Dial Men Watch-Ax1740, Brown Band View Details checkDetails

₹9,796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Drexler Analog Gold Dial Mens Watch - AX2602 View Details checkDetails

₹13,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Cayde Analog Black Dial Mens Watch - AX2706 Genuine Leather, Brown Strap View Details checkDetails

₹9,596

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Mens Watch-AX2429 Stainless Steel, Black Strap View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Analog Gold Dial Mens Watch-AX2137 View Details checkDetails

₹15,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Men Stainless Steel Black Chronograph Watch Ax1722, Band Color:Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Black Dial Men Watch-Ax7147Set, Black Band View Details checkDetails

₹12,396

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Your wrist deserves more than just a watch, it needs a moment. If you're headed to a boardroom meeting, a late-night date, or just want to give your everyday fit a sleek twist, Armani Exchange has your wristwear game on lock. From classic leather bands to bold chronographs, here are 10 stylish timepieces that look expensive but won’t break the bank (thanks to the fab discounts!).

10 Armani Exchange watches with amazing discounts picked for you; It's time to flex!(Pexels)
10 Armani Exchange watches with amazing discounts picked for you; It's time to flex!(Pexels)

Scroll through, pick your power piece, and let time work in your favour.

 

Top 10 Armani Exchange watches to get now!

 

1.

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch – AX2164
Sleek minimalism meets understated power. The AX2164 is a masterclass in refined design; a deep black dial encased in high-polish stainless steel for an effortlessly luxurious feel. Its clean layout, refined hour indices, and date window make it both functional and stylish, perfect for everything from boardroom meetings to evening dates. 

Styling tip: Pair with a charcoal suit or leather jacket and polished shoes for a timeless, put-together look.

 

2.

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Blue Dial Men’s Watch – AX2457

Bright and bold, the AX2457 is a wardrobe hero that makes waves. The vibrant sunburst blue dial plays off the brushed stainless steel bracelet beautifully, elevating black tie attire and casual weekend wear alike. Slender hands and polished markers add elegance, while its substantial case lends a touch of masculinity. 

Styling tip: Match leather accents or shoes with a similar hue, or contrast it with light khakis and a white shirt for bright, standout style.

 

3.

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Blue Dial Men’s Watch – AX1723

A harmonious take on casual sophistication. The AX1723 combines a textured navy blue leather strap with a vibrant dial that's equal parts chic and sporty. Its polished stainless steel case is matched by sleek index markers, while the leather grip ensures all-day comfort. 

Styling tip: Try it with smart-casual layers — dark denim, crisp button-downs, and suede loafers will highlight its relaxed sophistication.

 

4.

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Brown Dial Men’s Watch – AX1740

Earthy, elegant, and effortlessly versatile—meet the AX1740. Its warm brown dial and matching leather strap evoke luxe vintage charm. Dressed with tone-on-tone stitching and polished markers, the dial has subtle depth without being showy. 

Styling tip: Complete your look with a tan blazer or suede jacket, and match it with neutral-purpose accessorising.

 

5.

Armani Exchange Drexler Analog Gold Dial Men’s Watch – AX2602

Unmistakably bold, unapologetically luxurious. The AX2602 steers into gold tones with confidence; a polished gold-tone case and matching bracelet frame a sunburst gold dial with minimalist markers. It’s the watch for evenings when you want to dazzle, whether at a gala, date-night, or high-end event. 

Styling tip: Keep it monochrome or wear it with black dinner wear, let the watch do the talking.

 

6.

Armani Exchange Cayde Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch – AX2706

Perfect balance of rugged and refined. With a textured black dial, luminous hands, and large hour markers, the AX2706 offers legibility and style. The rich brown leather strap contrasts beautifully with the black dial, making it easy to dress up or down.

Styling tip: Layer with olive-dominant palettes or earth-toned outerwear to perfect the rugged vibe.

 

7.

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch – AX2429

Elegant. Powerful. Minimalist. The all-black AX2429 minimizes distraction while maximizing presence. A sleek stainless steel case sports a matching matte-black finish, complemented by a tonal black dial with subtle branding and slim hands. 

Styling tip: Wear head-to-toe black or high-contrast whites—this watch thrives in strong visual pairings.

 

8.

Armani Exchange Analog Gold Dial Men’s Watch – AX2137

Subtle statement-making at its finest. The elegant AX2137 blends a champagne-gold dial with a matching stainless steel bracelet. Discreet Arabics and slender hands speak of refined taste, while the discreet branding keeps the aesthetic clean. 

Styling tip: Ideal with warm-toned suits or a cream kurta. Avoid bright patterns; let the watch be a quiet highlight.

 

9.

Armani Exchange Men Stainless Steel Black Chronograph Watch – AX1722

Boldly technical, with luxury polish. This AX1722 chronograph builds on modern functionality—sub-dials, date window, tachymeter bezel—all dressed in a rugged all-black stainless steel case. The sporty strap adds durability, making it ideal for both office days and weekend adventures.

Styling tip: Pair with leather jackets, dark denim, and combat boots for an industrial-meets-elegant look.

 

10.

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch – AX7147Set

Gift-worthy glamour with no fuss. The AX7147Set includes a sleek black leather band and contrasting dial that blends corporate polish with casual charm. Lightweight and versatile, it transitions smoothly from boardroom meetings to after-hours plans. Comes in a deluxe packaging for stunning presentation.

Styling tip: Gift it or wear it yourself—pair with formal wear or suede jackets for a hit of everyday elegance.

 

With these limited-time discounts, now’s your chance to upgrade your wrist game without emptying your wallet. Classic or contemporary, leather or metal—whatever your vibe, there’s a watch here to match it.

 

Similar stories for you:

10 Shortlisted Guess watches: Stylish arm candy to add to your collection now!

Sports watches built to outlast the day: Top 8 power wrist pieces for men

8 Fastrack watches you’ll want on your wrist right now: Stylish must-have picks!

 

 

10 Armani Exchange watches with amazing discounts picked for you; Time to flex! FAQs

  • Are these watches suitable for everyday wear?

    Yes! All 10 models are built for daily wear while being stylish enough for dressy occasions.

  • Which one is best for gifting?

    The AX7147Set is perfect for gifting—it even comes in a chic box set.

  • Are they water-resistant?

    Most are splash-resistant or offer 3ATM to 5ATM water resistance. Check the specific model before swimming!

  • Do these watches come with a warranty?

    Yes, most Armani Exchange watches come with a manufacturer warranty. Check product details before purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

