Urvashi Rautela channels Wonder Woman, wears same dress as Gal Gadot for shoot

Urvashi Rautela has been making waves with her latest music videos. From nailing the cottage girl aesthetic with Guru Randhawa to looking like a million bucks in sensual dresses in her latest song, the actor is currently on a roll. One of her dresses from the latest number Versace Baby is making headlines and for all the right reasons.

As the name of the song suggests, the dress is from the shelves of the high-end couture brand Versace. The sensuous number is adorned with statement gold Versace safety pins. The pure silk evening dress featured a plunging V-neckline with cut-out details and a thigh-high slit. The ankle-length dress had a figure-flaunting silhouette.

She styled the look with gold accessories matching the hardware on the dress from the same brand. She was seen wearing a statement-making necklace which was teamed with a pair of earrings, a couple of gold bracelets and some rings. Urvashi's glam was as fierce as the outfit. The actor chose smokey eyes, smudged kohl with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. She left her wavy middle-parted hair down for the shoot.

Coming back to the dress, the Safety Pin Silk Evening Versace dress is worth ₹3,43,244 (USD 4695).

Versace dress is worth ₹3,43,244. (versace.com)

There is another celebrity who was spotted in the same dress not long back. While virtually promoting her film Wonder Woman 1984 in Seoul, Korea, Gal Gadot donned the same outfit and looked absolutely stunning.

Check out some of the other looks that the actor donned in the song:

What do you think about this outfit? On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the screen in the 2020 release Virgin Bhanupriya. She was also seen in Guru Randhawa's latest song Doob Gaye.

