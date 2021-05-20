Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Urvashi Rautela channels Wonder Woman, wears same dress as Gal Gadot for shoot
fashion

Urvashi Rautela channels Wonder Woman, wears same dress as Gal Gadot for shoot

For a recent shoot, Urvashi Rautela wore a stunning Versace dress with signature safety pin hardware worth ₹3.4 lakh. The same dress was worn by Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot a few months ago.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela in same Versace dress as Gal Gadot.(Instagram/urvashirautela and elizabethstewart1)

Urvashi Rautela has been making waves with her latest music videos. From nailing the cottage girl aesthetic with Guru Randhawa to looking like a million bucks in sensual dresses in her latest song, the actor is currently on a roll. One of her dresses from the latest number Versace Baby is making headlines and for all the right reasons.

As the name of the song suggests, the dress is from the shelves of the high-end couture brand Versace. The sensuous number is adorned with statement gold Versace safety pins. The pure silk evening dress featured a plunging V-neckline with cut-out details and a thigh-high slit. The ankle-length dress had a figure-flaunting silhouette.

She styled the look with gold accessories matching the hardware on the dress from the same brand. She was seen wearing a statement-making necklace which was teamed with a pair of earrings, a couple of gold bracelets and some rings. Urvashi's glam was as fierce as the outfit. The actor chose smokey eyes, smudged kohl with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. She left her wavy middle-parted hair down for the shoot.

Coming back to the dress, the Safety Pin Silk Evening Versace dress is worth 3,43,244 (USD 4695).

Versace dress is worth ₹3,43,244. (versace.com)

There is another celebrity who was spotted in the same dress not long back. While virtually promoting her film Wonder Woman 1984 in Seoul, Korea, Gal Gadot donned the same outfit and looked absolutely stunning.

Check out some of the other looks that the actor donned in the song:

What do you think about this outfit? On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the screen in the 2020 release Virgin Bhanupriya. She was also seen in Guru Randhawa's latest song Doob Gaye.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
urvashi rautela gal gadot custom versace dress celebrity fashion wonder woman 1984
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP