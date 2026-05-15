Urvashi Rautela drops another dramatic Cannes 2026 look in pearl-covered gown and Princess Diana–inspired crown clutch

Urvashi Rautela dropped yet another dramatic fashion moment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The actor, whose style mantra clearly revolves around going maximalist and unapologetically over-the-top, proved it once again with her latest appearance for the Fatherland screening. Dressed in a striking gown adorned with pearl embellishments all over, Urvashi fully embraced high-drama red-carpet glamour. As we wait to see what eye-catching look she serves next, let’s take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela goes full glitz in sheer gown at Cannes 2026, gushes about representing India: 'I'm no more Urvashi...' )

Decoding Urvashi Rautela's 2nd Cannes look in dramatic gown

Urvashi Rautela's bold fashion moments shine at 79th Cannes Festival.(Instagram/@stan_favre)

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The actor stepped out in a peachy-nude halter-neck gown from Tasmim Zobaear’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and the look was nothing short of dramatic. Covered in pearls, crystals, and shimmering embellishments from top to bottom, the gown delivered a high-glamour red-carpet moment with every step.

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{{^usCountry}} The silhouette featured a plunging halter neckline adorned with intricate crystal detailing that flowed seamlessly into a fitted bodice heavily embellished with pearl work. The gown cinched at the waist before cascading into a sparkling floor-length skirt with layered drapes on the sides, adding volume and movement to the ensemble. The pearl embellishments all over the outfit gave it a regal, almost couture-doll aesthetic that perfectly matched Urvashi’s larger-than-life Cannes fashion energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The silhouette featured a plunging halter neckline adorned with intricate crystal detailing that flowed seamlessly into a fitted bodice heavily embellished with pearl work. The gown cinched at the waist before cascading into a sparkling floor-length skirt with layered drapes on the sides, adding volume and movement to the ensemble. The pearl embellishments all over the outfit gave it a regal, almost couture-doll aesthetic that perfectly matched Urvashi’s larger-than-life Cannes fashion energy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She elevated the look further with statement diamond earrings and a dazzling crystal-studded crown-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber. According to the brand's official website, the Crown Diana crystal clutch is a royal statement piece “fit for Princess Diana herself.” Encrusted with silver-shade crystals and pearls in intricate arrangements, it creates a regal, sculptural finish. It is listed on the site for $5,995.00, which is approximately ₹5 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She elevated the look further with statement diamond earrings and a dazzling crystal-studded crown-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber. According to the brand's official website, the Crown Diana crystal clutch is a royal statement piece “fit for Princess Diana herself.” Encrusted with silver-shade crystals and pearls in intricate arrangements, it creates a regal, sculptural finish. It is listed on the site for $5,995.00, which is approximately ₹5 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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Her glam stayed equally dramatic with bold winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, glowing highlighted skin, nude glossy lips, and retro-inspired curled tendrils framing her face. Soft wavy hair added a vintage touch, completing her Cannes appearance.

Urvashi's Cannes Film Festival journey

This appearance marks Urvashi Rautela’s fifth consecutive year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, with her journey at the global event beginning in 2022. Over the years, the actor has built a reputation for her bold maximalist fashion choices, often embracing dramatic and conversation-starting accessories, from the headline-making alligator necklace in 2023 to the quirky parrot-shaped clutch she carried last year.

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For her first appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi wore a dazzling creation by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture. The body-hugging sheer gown featured intricate crystal embellishments, silver beadwork, and dramatic stone detailing that created a striking armour-like effect. Adding to the drama were voluminous sheer cape sleeves that flowed behind her with an ethereal touch. She completed the look with a statement bird-motif headpiece and oversized sparkling earrings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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