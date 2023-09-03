Licorice root extract or the Indian ingredient mulethi is a powerful skin-brightening agent as it is known to inhibit the production of a melanin-producing enzyme. If you want a radiant and rejuvenated skin, harness the potential of licorice in its skincare formulations offering as licorice gains prominence and stands as an indispensable ingredient for skincare enthusiasts seeking natural solutions within the Indian beauty industry landscape.

UV protection to anti-ageing, here are skincare benefits of Licorice or Mulethi (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D at Skincare 82°E, shared, “It is also an effective antioxidant and helps calm skin that is affected by environmental stressors and damage from UV rays. Licorice is rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and various polyphenols. These antioxidants can help protect the skin from free radical damage caused by environmental stressors like UV radiation and pollution, which contributes to premature ageing and skin damage. The antioxidant properties of licorice can help combat signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, licorice's ability to reduce inflammation can contribute to a more youthful and radiant complexion.”

According to Dr Taruna Yadav, Senior Ayurveda Doctor at Forest Essentials, licorice, known as Mulethi, is revolutionising skincare with its remarkable benefits. She revealed, “Rooted in Ayurvedic medicine, licorice is a natural powerhouse for various skin concerns. It contains glabridin, an antioxidant compound that shields against free radicals, environmental toxins, and UV damage, preventing premature ageing. Licorice’s ability to inhibit melanin production makes it an effective solution for dark spots and hyperpigmentation, promoting a balanced complexion. With anti-inflammatory properties, it soothes sensitive and acne-prone skin, reducing redness and inflammation. Licorice also helps maintain the skin’s moisture balance, providing hydration and enhancing elasticity for a supple appearance.”

