Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vaani Kapoor is 'hotness personified' in floral mustard gown for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions
fashion

Vaani Kapoor is 'hotness personified' in floral mustard gown for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Vaani Kapoor promoted her film on India's Best Dancer with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. The star was 'hotness personified' in a floral mustard gown she wore the occasion.
Vaani Kapoor is 'hotness personified' in floral mustard gown for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions
Published on Dec 01, 2021 11:16 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Vaani Kapoor, with her Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, made an appearance on the reality TV show India's Best Dancer to promote her upcoming film. The star served one of her hottest looks yet, as she chose a mustard yellow floral embroidered gown for the promotional event.

Vaani took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 30, to share her look from a photoshoot she did before arriving on India's Best Dancer, judged by Malaika Arora. The ensemble is from the designer label Bennu Sehgall. It is from their latest Fall/Winter 21-22 collection called Aurora. 

Vaani, who recently made headlines for her upcoming rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, posted the photo with sparkles and heart emoji. Missed this ensemble? Keep reading.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Vaani Kapoor in white chikankari Manish Malhotra lehenga looks like a dream

The mustard yellow gown features a plunging neckline, embellished strapped sleeves and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating Vaani's enviable curves. The eclectic gold floral embellishments in the shapes of flowers added a graceful touch to the dress.

In the end, a risqué thigh-high slit, the floor-sweeping train, sheer panelled torso and skirt, a plunging back, and a cinched-in detail on the waist elevated Vaani's jaw-dropping look.

Top Mobile Deals

Considering the dress was adorned with eye-catching embellishments, the star skipped on bold accessories. Vaani wore pretty earrings and shimmery peep-toe heels.

Side-parted open tresses with curled ends, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the make-up.

Vaani's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user called her "Hotness personified." Another commented, "So beautiful."

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor likes to keep things interesting by switching between a spectrum of silhouettes and shades. Her on-duty looks are always red-carpet-worthy with the makings for a head-turning moment. This floral gown with sheer detailing is also a part of the list.

What do you think of Vaani's promotional look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaani kapoor ayushmann khurrana india's best dancer
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP