Vaani Kapoor is 'hotness personified' in floral mustard gown for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions

Actor Vaani Kapoor, with her Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, made an appearance on the reality TV show India's Best Dancer to promote her upcoming film. The star served one of her hottest looks yet, as she chose a mustard yellow floral embroidered gown for the promotional event.

Vaani took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 30, to share her look from a photoshoot she did before arriving on India's Best Dancer, judged by Malaika Arora. The ensemble is from the designer label Bennu Sehgall. It is from their latest Fall/Winter 21-22 collection called Aurora.

Vaani, who recently made headlines for her upcoming rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, posted the photo with sparkles and heart emoji. Missed this ensemble? Keep reading.

The mustard yellow gown features a plunging neckline, embellished strapped sleeves and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating Vaani's enviable curves. The eclectic gold floral embellishments in the shapes of flowers added a graceful touch to the dress.

In the end, a risqué thigh-high slit, the floor-sweeping train, sheer panelled torso and skirt, a plunging back, and a cinched-in detail on the waist elevated Vaani's jaw-dropping look.

Considering the dress was adorned with eye-catching embellishments, the star skipped on bold accessories. Vaani wore pretty earrings and shimmery peep-toe heels.

Side-parted open tresses with curled ends, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the make-up.

Vaani's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user called her "Hotness personified." Another commented, "So beautiful."

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor likes to keep things interesting by switching between a spectrum of silhouettes and shades. Her on-duty looks are always red-carpet-worthy with the makings for a head-turning moment. This floral gown with sheer detailing is also a part of the list.

What do you think of Vaani's promotional look?

