Vaani Kapoor raises hotness quotient in sexy crop tops, high-waist denim jeans

Two wardrobe staples that guaranteed make us feel sartorially high are crop tops and high-waist denims, both of which have been a fashion fad all throughout this season and tapping into the trend in her own charming style is Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor. Making the most of the last few days of summers, Vaani laid sultry fashion cues on how to style high-waist denim jeans with sexy crop tops in pink, white and red and her smoking hot looks are enough fashion inspiration to slay on our next casual outing.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot that showed her raising the hotness quotient ahead of the long weekend. In one picture, the diva was seen donning a pink crop top that came with a square neckline and ruffled straps.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Vaani teamed it with a pair of of sky blue ripped high-waist jeans. Completing her attire with a pair of bling heels to add a touch of sophistication, Vaani pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle to ace the comfy vibe.

In the following picture, Vaani cut a flirty silhouette in a white crop top that she donned with rolled back sleeves and knotted at the waist to ooze oomph. Teaming it with a pair of dark blue high waist denim jeans, Vaani left her silky tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle to pass off as a chic look.

Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with thin eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Accessorising her look with a statement silver pendant, Vaani made the fashionista in us bookmark the look already.

In the last picture, Vaani channelised her inner beauty queen to slay a pair of black high waist denim jeans with a bright red crop sweatshirt. It came with a round neck and almost sleevesless look and leaving her silky straight tresses open down her back, Vaani accessorised it with a pair of black sunglasses.

Needless to say, Vaani Kapoor's sizzling looks made the fashion police drop their jaws in awe as crop tops are perfect to give a glam makeover to casual dressing. Elegant and luxurious, crop tops can add to the chic vibe, which is pretty but powerful.

