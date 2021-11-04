Vaani Kapoor sizzles winter fashion in blue fleece sports bra, shrug, jeans

Winters are here and so is the streetwear fashion of fleece which is no more reserved for hikers, bird watchers or teachers on school trips and Vaani Kapoor's latest pictures are enough to back our claim. Her “magic” in blue fleece sports bra, shrug and jeans are the only blues we are accepting this winter.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani recently shared a slew of pictures that showed her welcoming the winter season in the sporty-snug-style hybrid. The pictures featured the actor donning a blue base sports bra that was made of fleece fabric and sported dark blue and green prints all over.

The bralette top came with a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor and was layered with a similar print blue fleece shrug that sported huge sleeves. Wearing the shrug in a barely-there style, Vaani teamed it with a pair of high waist blue jeans that flaunted her killer waistline.

Delaying winters single-handedly, Vaani looked too hot to handle. Pulling back her sleek tresses into a ponytail hairstyle, the diva topped off the dreamy look with a white flower perched on top of one ear.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Vaani captioned the pictures, “Magic lurking in the mundane (sic).”

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter