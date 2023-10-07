Vaani Kapoor takes vacation fashion to new heights with her chic and trendy outfits. Check out her stunning pics

Vaani Kapoor recently shared her throwback pictures from her New York diaries and left her fans swooning. The actress is a travel enthusiast and loves to go on holiday whenever she is not shooting. After wowing her followers with her stunning curves in a colour-blocked monokini, Vaani has now decked herself out in stylish outfits that are sure to inspire your holiday wardrobe. From red-carpet gowns to beach casuals, Vaani is a fashionista at heart who knows how to pull off any look to perfection. Filled with stylish looks, her Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor's orange and blue monokini is winning the Internet )

Vaani Kapoor Nails Casual Chic in Stylish Outfits

Vaani Kapoor takes vacation fashion to new heights with her stylish outfits(Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Vaani gave her followers a weekend treat as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by the caption "weekend archives". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering several likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. One fan wrote: "Queen of hearts", while another commented, "stunning". Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of her looks, Vaani can be seen looking chic and classy in a blue bodycon maxi dress featuring a square neckline, full sleeves and a figure-hugging fit that perfectly accentuates her curves. She styled her look with silver gladiator flats and red-rimmed rectangular sunglasses. With mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, orange-tinted lips and her lush, straight locks left open at the centre, Vaani looked effortlessly stylish.

In another look, she wore a white crochet top with thin sleeves, a v-neckline, stone embellishments and fringes at the hem. She paired it with a pair of light blue denim jeans and completed the look with orange-rimmed sunglasses, minimal make-up and loose hair. In another picture, Vaani can be seen enjoying an ice cream in a printed kaftan dress. We absolutely love her holiday fashion diaries and can't wait to see more of her stylish looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!