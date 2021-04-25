Vaccine helped get well faster: Manish Malhotra tests negative for 'Covid twice'

Bollywood's most adored fashion designer Manish Malhotra had announced sometime around last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and about a week later he took to his social media feed to share with his scores of followers that he was feeling better and that he had 'negative twice.' The 54-year-old celebrity designer took to Instagram feed to share a masked photograph of himself as he expressed his gratitude also adding that it was possibly because he got vaccinated that he got better so soon. In the picture shared by him to his Instagram, Manish Malhotra can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and a matching mask as he takes a selfie. Along with the happy news, he penned a note of gratitude. Manish wrote in the caption, "Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers ."

"Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must everyone. Stay Safe. #covidnegative #vaccination #mask #safety #health," he added. On April 17, the fashion designer took to his Instagram handle and announced the news by posting a positive sign along with the caption, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.