Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Valentine's Week: Nora Fatehi's burgundy slip dress is perfect Rose Day outfit
fashion

Valentine's Week: Nora Fatehi's burgundy slip dress is perfect Rose Day outfit

Turning muse for German photographer based in Dubai, Nora Fatehi cut a feminine silhouette and we can't take our eyes off her sultry fashion as she flaunts an hourglass figure in a burgundy satin slip dress with thigh-high slit this Rose Day during Valentine's Week
Valentine's Week: Nora Fatehi's burgundy slip dress is perfect Rose Day outfit (Instagram/norafatehi_norafatehi_beauty)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 12:15 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

The Valentine's week has kickstarted with Rose Day this Monday and if you are looking for the perfect outfit for date night with your partner, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi got you sorted with her viral videos from latest photoshoot with Marie Bärsch. Turning muse for the German photographer based in Dubai, Nora cut a feminine silhouette and we can't take our eyes off her sultry fashion as she flaunted an hourglass figure in a burgundy satin slip dress with thigh-high slit.

The videos soon flooded social media platforms and broke the Internet for all the right reasons. They featured Nora in a desert setting, donning a satin slip dress that came with a cowl neckline and delicate straps to ooze oomph.

RELATED STORIES

The body-hugging maxi dress came with a thigh-high slit to raise the hotness quotient and Nora completed her attire with a pair of transparent white heels. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side parted soft curls, Nora accessorised her look only with a pair of silver hoop earrings to let her ensemble do the maximum talking.

Top Mobile Deals

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Nora amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Nora set the Internet on fire. 

Ready to kill date night with a steamy style? Let Nora Fatehi's' daring thigh-high slit maxi dress be your fashion inspiration with its lean lines and sensual cuts, a bold use of colour combined with sexy silhouette and paying homage to femininity whilst retaining the independent style ahead of Valentine's Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valentines day valentine's week valentine's day valentine's day dress valentine's day fashion valentine's day style rose day nora fatehi
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP