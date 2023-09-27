Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2023 returns as a documentary-style video, featuring diverse collections and top models

Attention fashion enthusiasts! Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is coming back in 2023, but this time in the form of a documentary-style video that is streamable on Prime Video, premiering on September 26. Over the course of more than 20 years, the annual cultural phenomenon has starred a who's who of supermodels walking the catwalk in outrageous lingerie and angel wings to the sounds of the likes of Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Now The Tour '23, a feature-length documentary, has taken its place.

Celebrities during the launch event of the Victoria's Secret fashion documentary film 'The Tour 23'.(Instagram/@victoriassecret)

The fashion show has been off the air for five years, reportedly due to declining viewership and a host of issues, including an explosive documentary that exposed the brand's long-standing ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and comments made by a former executive about trans models. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor stuns in Hugo Boss white pantsuit at Milan Fashion Week, earns praise from Bhumi Pednekar. Check pics )

What does ‘The Tour 23’ documentary have in store?

The comeback film contains four collections from independent designer artists situated in Lagos, Bogotá, London, and Tokyo rather than a single runway show like Rihanna's Savage X Fenty. Each presentation, which is held in an opulent Barcelona villa, is hosted by Gigi Hadid. Runway models Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Hailey Bieber, Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox and Paloma Elsesser wore the creations, which included unique vintage styles from the lingerie giant. The Prime Video film also features musical performances by Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter.

The full-length film, available in more than 50 countries, showcases the more inclusive and inspiring future of VS. Many VS Collective members, who are leaders in their professions, are likely to have played a role in the casting decisions and supporting advertising campaigns. They were also present at the start of New York Fashion Week. These include Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Osaka and Valentina Sampaio.

According to a press release from the company's lead creative director, Ral Martinez, "The Tour" is intended to be "the ultimate expression of the Victoria's Secret brand transformation". With designers such as Lagos-based Bubu Ogisi fusing divine inspiration from Yoruba and Igbo mythology, and Jen-Fang Shueh of Tokyo-based Jenny Fax exploring the physical realities of middle age, it offers a broader, more global perspective on femininity than the lingerie brand is known for.

