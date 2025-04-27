Walk in like a Nawab this wedding season: Top 8 picks for shoes for men from House Of Pataudi

Walk in like a Nawab this wedding season with footwear that feels royal. House Of Pataudi shoes bring together old-school charm and modern comfort, making them ideal for every kind of celebration. Whether you're slipping into a sherwani or going for a fusion look, the right pair can do all the talking. From mojaris to loafers, House Of Pataudi shoes are your go-to for ethnic shoes for men with timeless charm.

We’ve rounded up the best wedding shoes for men that mix classic vibes with easy-going style. From detailed mojaris for men to clean-cut loafer shoes for men, each one adds something fresh to your outfit. These shoes for men are made to match the grandeur of Indian weddings. So if you're shopping for ethnic shoes for men, this list is where it all begins.

Top 8 picks for House Of Pataudi shoes for men

These coffee brown shoe-style sandals from House Of Pataudi bring a refined touch to ethnic dressing. The textured finish and buckle detail make them a smart pick for wedding events, giving you comfort and style in equal measure. Perfect for warm-weather celebrations where you still want to look put-together.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

These sandals match well with cotton kurtas, linen trousers, or even a printed Nehru jacket for a pre-wedding brunch.

These black velvet slip-ons from House Of Pataudi bring a rich, regal flair to your wedding season wardrobe. Handcrafted with ethnic embellishments and a matching pouch, they offer that perfect balance of polish and comfort. Ideal for anyone looking to keep things classy without trying too hard.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

Pair them with a black or deep maroon sherwani, or go classic with a silk kurta and pyjama for evening functions.

These brown comfort sandals by Mochi are a solid pick when you need easygoing style with all-day wear. Perfect for those low-key wedding functions or post-ceremony lounging, they offer a relaxed vibe without looking sloppy. Simple, functional and a smart choice for men who like to keep things fuss-free.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

Team them with a short kurta and jeans or a cotton Pathani suit for haldi events or casual get-togethers.

These black monk shoes from House Of Pataudi offer a crisp finish to any festive look. The buckle detail adds a sharp edge, while the lightweight comfort insole keeps things easy on your feet. A versatile pick for wedding season, they move smoothly from formal rituals to cocktail evenings.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

Looks great with a bandhgala suit, structured Indo-western jacket or a straight-cut kurta set for reception or sangeet nights.

These beige embellished mojaris from House Of Pataudi blend traditional detail with easy wear. Made for festive days, they’ve got that classic charm without being too loud. The faux leather finish and cushioned footbed make them perfect for long hours at weddings, from rituals to family dinners.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

Perfect match for silk dhotis, pastel-coloured kurtas or embroidered sherwanis during daytime weddings, mehendi functions or temple ceremonies.

These white embroidered mojaris from House Of Pataudi bring a fresh, stylish spin to traditional footwear. The block heel and square toe add a modern twist, while the cushioned footbed ensures comfort during extended wear. Ideal for weddings, these mojaris elevate any ethnic outfit with understated elegance.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

Pair them with a white or pastel sherwani, kurta-pyjama set, or an Indo-western outfit for a chic wedding or reception look.

These beige woven design mojaris from House Of Pataudi add a subtle yet sophisticated touch to any ethnic look. The slip-on style ensures ease, while the cushioned footbed provides lasting comfort. Perfect for long wedding events, these mojaris combine traditional charm with modern wearability for all-day festivities.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

Pair them with a beige or cream kurta-pyjama, dhoti set, or a simple linen sherwani for an elegant daytime or sangeet look.

These maroon embroidered mojaris from House Of Pataudi add a pop of colour and culture to your wardrobe. With a slip-on style and cushioned footbed, they're perfect for weddings and other festivities. The intricate embroidery enhances their traditional appeal, making them an easy choice for any celebratory occasion.

What Indian outfit can you pair this with?

Pair with a maroon or gold sherwani, kurta-pyjama, or even a fusion jacket for evening weddings, receptions, or mehendi functions.

House Of Pataudi shoes for men: FAQs What makes House Of Pataudi shoes for men different? House Of Pataudi shoes combine traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern comfort. From mojaris to loafers, each pair reflects timeless ethnic appeal while ensuring durability and style, perfect for wedding seasons and special occasions.

Are House Of Pataudi shoes for men suitable for everyday use? Yes! Many of their designs, like the slip-on loafers and comfortable sandals, are versatile enough for both weddings and daily wear. They offer a balance of comfort and style for various occasions.

How should I care for my House Of Pataudi shoes? For longevity, clean your shoes with a dry cloth, avoid using polish or shiners, and store them in shoe bags to prevent dust and stains. Regular air circulation helps maintain their fresh feel.

Do House Of Pataudi shoes for men come with a warranty? Yes, most House Of Pataudi shoes for men come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 3 months, depending on the style. Be sure to check individual product details for specific terms.

