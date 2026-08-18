Want to ace denim-on-denim style with ease? 4 tips to look chic without appearing flat

Denim has always managed to hold its ground, despite the fleeting trends. It adapted for sure, waistband hitched up, and silhouette flared, but stood fast as a vital staple across decades. There are several ways to style denim. One of the styling routes is denim-on-denim, where you wear two or more denim pieces together.



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Let's hear from an expert to understand which type of denim pieces shoppers are gravitating towards and what it tells about the style of denim-on-denim. Amar Nagaram, co-founder of VIRGIO, shared his sartorial and industry insights to decode how fashion enthusiasts are coming back to this style.

Why is denim-on-denim so loved?

Denim dresses, different washes layering, denim shirts, denim blazers, and denim jackets are all key players in this styling technique.

Any styling technique is rooted in some sense of sartorial behaviour and convenience. Denim has been a part of casual wear for a long time, but the denim-on-denim style makes it more premium, appropriate for more ‘dressy occasions.’ Since versatility is becoming a key part of sartorial identity as lifestyles become more and more hectic (such as an evening dinner with friends after work), an outfit is also meant to juggle and multitask for more occasions.

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{{^usCountry}} Denim-on-denim style, as per Amar, is becoming a comfort zone again, but in an intentional way. Earlier on, people just threw on random denim pants or pieces, but now they are choosing to look at the bigger picture and be more coordinated and cohesive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Denim-on-denim style, as per Amar, is becoming a comfort zone again, but in an intentional way. Earlier on, people just threw on random denim pants or pieces, but now they are choosing to look at the bigger picture and be more coordinated and cohesive. {{/usCountry}}

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He described what is going on in the fashion scene and how the denim-on-denim style is panning out: “Denim-on-denim is definitely rising again, but in a more elevated and intentional way. It is no longer just about throwing two denim pieces together. The current fashion landscape is moving towards coordinated denim looks, cleaner washes, sharper silhouettes, and brunch-ready styling. Think matching denim sets, denim shirts with wide-leg jeans, structured denim tops, and relaxed layering. The trend feels fresh because it balances ease with polish.”

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We then asked which all denim pieces are involved in this styling. Amar said, "At VIRGIO, we see consumers going for denim pieces like denim bomber jackets, denim shirts, denim blazers, shirt jackets, denim corsets, dresses, and wide-legged pants. Sometimes pairs or trios of denim pieces are bought together. This shopping behaviour tells us that denim-on-denim is a versatile styling direction many women prefer, as they want an effortless yet put-together look. For everyday wear, the key is to make it feel styled, not stiff."

4 tips to wear denim-on-denim without looking flat

One problem with denim-on-denim is that it can appear too flat and bulky, given the inherent construction of denim. But it can be solved with the help of a few hacks.

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mar suggested these:

1. Play with proportion

Pair a fitted denim top or shirt with relaxed, wide-leg, or straight-leg jeans.

This creates shape and prevents the look from feeling too heavy.

2. Keep the washes close, not chaotic

For a cleaner brunch look, choose denim pieces in similar washes or complementary tones.

A tonal blue-on-blue look feels more elevated than overly mismatched denim.

3. Add softness through styling

Break the denim with softer elements like gold jewellery, a sleek belt, strappy sandals, a woven bag, or fresh makeup.

These details make the outfit feel brunch-appropriate instead of rugged.

4. Let one piece be the hero

If you are wearing a statement denim corset, shirt, jacket, or skirt, keep the rest of the look simple.

Denim-on-denim works best when the outfit has one clear focal point.

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