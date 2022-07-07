Want to contour your jawline? Here are non-surgical procedures that promise to give you a tighter, youthful-looking face

Non-surgical facelift can be termed as minimally invasive facelift and completely non-invasive facelift includes topical treatments such as retinoid or firming serums depending on growth factors, daily application and according to one’s skin type. If you want to contour your jawline, we got good news for you as we got you sorted with non-surgical beauty procedures that promise to give you a tighter, youthful-looking face with topical skin treatments and without having to undergo the knife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akber Aimer, Director Aesthetic Medicine at Bangalore's Maya Medi Spa, shared, “Minimally invasive facelift includes mesotherapy and injectables. Mesotherapy is procedure wherein we inject a bit of a solution in the layer just beneath the epidermis and induce collagen and bring spunk and tighten the skin. Another way is using peel. There are certain peels that can really tighten the face like the Dermamelan and Cosmomelan Peels. These peels are collagen remodelling at the end.”

He added, “Another way is to use HIFU - High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a relatively new cosmetic treatment for skin tightening that some consider a non-invasive and painless replacement for face lifts. It uses ultrasound energy to encourage the production of collagen, which results in firmer skin and the latest entrant is laser induced facelift treatment. Laser facelift procedures are performed to eliminate the aged, tired and wrinkled appearance caused by the loss of collagen tissues in the whole facial area and by laxity developing particularly in the lower, mid facial, and neck areas due to time and gravity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suggesting non-surgical treatments to contour your jawline, Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder and Medical Director of Yavana Aesthetics skin clinic, said, “Non-surgical, non-invasive procedure, safe and effective treatments are High Intensity Ultrasound, Radiofrequency, Definisse threadlift and dermal fillers. I recommend them in to contour and define jawline. These can be done as combination treatments over a period of time in older age group to achieve a well contoured jawline. These treatments have minimal downtime and long-lasting results.”

Talking about non-surgical procedure that promises to give you a tighter, youthful-looking face, Dr Madhuri Agarwal pointed out, “The procedure is dependent on the age and skin problems faced by the individual. There is no single procedure that can give a tighter, youthful looking face. I usually recommend a multi-pronged approach to address all levels of skin and achieve a natural, holistic result. There are multiple treatment options such as micro needling radio frequency, dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, Definisse threadlift to name a few . Ideally your dermatologist will examine and plan the procedure that would be appropriate for you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}