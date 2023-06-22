Want to smell good in hot weather? Discover the best ways to wear your fragrance

Who doesn’t love smelling fresh and invigorating? Perfumes can be one of the most intoxicating aspects of your beauty routine. As temperatures soar and the sun blazes overhead, finding the perfect way to wear fragrance in hot weather becomes essential. The right scent can enhance your mood, make a statement, and leave a lasting impression. A good, quality perfume with a refreshing scent can work wonders with just a little spritz here and there. Believe it or not, there is a right and wrong way to apply perfume. But before we delve into that, it’s essential to understand how they work. (Also read: Fragrance guide for men: Tips to choose the right perfume ) With rising temperatures, finding the right way to wear and apply fragrances becomes crucial to ensure a pleasant and long-lasting scent experience. (Freepik )

The Science Behind Perfumes

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Harmeet Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Product and Digital, The Body Shop (Asia South), shares, "Perfumes are alchemical marvels. At their core, perfumes consist of aromatic molecules suspended in a neutral medium. When applied to the skin, the heat triggers the evaporation of these molecules into the air, allowing us to perceive their scent. The volatility of fragrance molecules determines the nature and development of the fragrance on the skin. Lighter molecules, such as those found in citrus, pepper, herbs, and light fruity notes, are most noticeable upon initial application. Conversely, heavier components like musk, ambers, and wood tend to linger on the skin for extended periods, sometimes up to 24 hours."

He added, "Temperature, both of the skin and the surrounding air, influences the evaporation process, ultimately shaping the way the perfume smells. It makes sense, then, to tailor our fragrance choices to meet the demands of the weather. Further, contrary to popular belief, white floral scents, such as tuberose, lily, and frangipani, thrive in hot weather, offering an extravagant olfactory experience."

"Even Japanese Cherry Blossom, though not a traditional white floral, imparts a delicate and romantic floral scent with hints of jasmine, peony, and mimosa. On the other hand, musk-based perfumes (cruelty-free, of course), can emanate an invigorating and refreshing scent that will leave you smelling like a dream. Additionally, Alcohol-based perfumes may lead to skin irritation and skin burns, thus alcohol-free options are great alternatives to choose from," says Harmeet.

How to Wear Fragrance Effectively When It's Hot

Here are some simple yet effective tips suggested by Harmeet Singh that will prevent your favourite fragrance from disappearing so quickly.

Opt for naturally citrus and crisp green scents like satsuma, grapefruit, and lemongrass as they emerge as popular choices when the mercury rises. These contemporary scents possess the crispness and lightness necessary to cut through the summer heat without overwhelming those around you.

To make the most of these scents, use perfume parsimoniously. In hot weather, the heat can intensify the scent, so a little goes a long way. Apply a light mist or dab to pulse points, such as the wrists, neck, and behind the ears. This allows the fragrance to disperse naturally and creates a subtle aura around you.

Consider the timing of the application. Applying fragrance immediately after showering or bathing, while your skin retains a hint of moisture, aids in better adhesion and longevity of the scent. Remember to refrain from rubbing the perfume into your skin, as this could break down the fragrance molecules and alter the intended scent.

Your perfume gains variety and depth when you layer several fragrances. Try blending different fragrances on the wrist or neck so the odour gets switched as the weather changes.

Musk fragrances can evoke a sense of lightness and airiness, which is well-suited for the warm weather of summer. The longevity of this fragrance makes it a great alternative, especially in hot weather when fragrances tend to dissipate quickly due to perspiration and higher body temperature.

If you plan on spending the day at the beach or pool, don't forget to carry your favourite scent in your bag for later. The saltwater could ultimately reduce your fragrance.

