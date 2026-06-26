Want to wear pearls every day? 5 ways to style them with jeans, kurtas and casual outfits

Pearls have long been associated with classic elegance and heritage style, with their quiet polish. But pearls can also be styled with your regular casual wear. Credit goes to their versatile nature. At a time when minimalist chains and dainty accessories dominate daily jewellery choice, pearls may seem slightly intimidating to style because they appear grander and more formal. The doubts can be that you appear more overdressed.

Know how you can style your pearls for casual fits. (Picture credit : Freepik)

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This is exactly where smart styling helps you with! To address this common styling problem, HT Lifestyle spoke to Avanish Agarwal, CEO and managing partner at Sri Jagdamba Pearls, who shared practical tips on how you can add pearls to your everyday wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style

He observed that pearls in India are saved only for special occasions, “Pearls have spent decades being treated as occasion jewellery in India. They come out for weddings, sit through a puja, and go back in the box. That is changing, and honestly, it should have changed sooner," he said. But it is time to change that!

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some tips from Avanish to help you add pearls to your casualwear wardrobe: 1. Pearl pendant with a white shirt and jeans For a plain white shirt and straight jeans, a single baroque pearl on a thin gold chain works well with. 2. Pearl studs as new everyday earring Pearl studs work well with a casual blazer, a printed co-ord, or even a plain cotton tee.

Practical for humid and hot weather, when wearing anything heavy becomes a problem to carry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some tips from Avanish to help you add pearls to your casualwear wardrobe: 1. Pearl pendant with a white shirt and jeans For a plain white shirt and straight jeans, a single baroque pearl on a thin gold chain works well with. 2. Pearl studs as new everyday earring Pearl studs work well with a casual blazer, a printed co-ord, or even a plain cotton tee.

Practical for humid and hot weather, when wearing anything heavy becomes a problem to carry. {{/usCountry}}

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Style pearls with casual outfits well. (Picture credit: AI generated)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Stack pearl bracelet with what you already wear A pearl bracelet alongside a watch, a thin gold chain bracelet, or even a thread bracelet works surprisingly well.

The ivory tone sits neutrally next to gold, silver, and oxidised metal. 4. Invest in freshwater pearls South Sea pearls are investment pieces.

For jeans, a kurta, a linen shirt, or a casual maxi, freshwater pearls give you the same look at a fraction of the weight and price.

The lustre holds well, and the sizing is more proportionate for relaxed silhouettes. 5. Quieter the outfit, the harder the pearl works Pearls and busy prints cancel each other out, so safer to avoid this pairing.

A solid colour, a minimal silhouette, a plain fabric, that is when a pearl actually shows up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Stack pearl bracelet with what you already wear A pearl bracelet alongside a watch, a thin gold chain bracelet, or even a thread bracelet works surprisingly well.

The ivory tone sits neutrally next to gold, silver, and oxidised metal. 4. Invest in freshwater pearls South Sea pearls are investment pieces.

For jeans, a kurta, a linen shirt, or a casual maxi, freshwater pearls give you the same look at a fraction of the weight and price.

The lustre holds well, and the sizing is more proportionate for relaxed silhouettes. 5. Quieter the outfit, the harder the pearl works Pearls and busy prints cancel each other out, so safer to avoid this pairing.

A solid colour, a minimal silhouette, a plain fabric, that is when a pearl actually shows up. {{/usCountry}}

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Even if historically, many iconic fashion moments have solidified the place pearls hold as grand accessories in classic and formal style, nowadays, pearls are gaining a relaxed personality. They are no longer only reserved for weddings, pujas or formal events.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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