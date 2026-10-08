Wearing a cocktail dress to a party? Here’s how to choose the right jewellery based on your neckline and overall look

A cocktail dress already brings a certain level of glamour to your look. The right jewellery should complement that energy without competing with it. Whether your dress is sleek and minimal or covered in colour and texture, jewellery can transform the entire outfit — adding elegance, personality and just the right amount of drama. For a cocktail evening, think bold silhouettes, interesting gemstones and layers that look intentional. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanak Agarwal, founder of Zitara shared tips on how to find the right accessories for your cocktail dress.

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Let the neckline guide your necklace

“Your dress neckline is the easiest place to start,” said Kanak. A strapless or sweetheart neckline gives you plenty of room to experiment with a statement necklace. Instead of choosing just one piece, try layering a delicate choker with a gemstone necklace. The combination creates dimension while keeping the look sophisticated.

The combination creates dimension while keeping the look sophisticated.

Kanak highlighted that for a deeper V-neck, a gemstone pendant or locket can naturally follow the shape of the neckline. If the dress is already embellished or highly detailed around the neckline, however, skipping the necklace and letting your earrings take centre stage can create a cleaner, more luxurious look.

Make statement earrings the focal point

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{{^usCountry}} Cocktail dressing is the perfect excuse to wear earrings that you might not reach for every day. “Think oversized hoops, sculptural earrings, dramatic drops or gemstone-studded statement pieces,” highlighted Kanak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cocktail dressing is the perfect excuse to wear earrings that you might not reach for every day. “Think oversized hoops, sculptural earrings, dramatic drops or gemstone-studded statement pieces,” highlighted Kanak. {{/usCountry}}

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Silver works particularly well here because it adds a polished, luminous quality without making the outfit feel overly heavy. If you're wearing large statement earrings, keep the rest of your jewellery slightly more restrained, perhaps a few rings or a simple bracelet. The goal is to create one strong focal point rather than having every piece compete for attention.

A bold gemstone ring can add colour, character and a sense of individuality to an otherwise classic outfit,

Bold gemstone rings are an effortless way to add personality

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If you're wearing a relatively minimal cocktail dress, your hands can become the unexpected highlight. “A bold gemstone ring can add colour, character and a sense of individuality to an otherwise classic outfit,” suggested Kanak.

Amethyst, moonstone, aquamarine, citrine and other gemstones can introduce subtle pops of colour while still keeping the overall look elegant. Kanak recommends trying wearing one substantial gemstone ring on its own for a refined statement, or pair it with slimmer silver bands for a more contemporary, layered effect.

For an evening outfit, 925 sterling silver jewellery with gemstones can strike the balance between statement and sophistication.

Silver brings effortless elegance

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There is something inherently modern about silver with evening wear. Against darker cocktail dresses, it catches the light beautifully; with jewel tones, it creates a cool contrast; and with neutral dresses, it adds just enough shine to elevate the entire look. For an evening outfit, 925 sterling silver jewellery with gemstones can strike the balance between statement and sophistication. Instead of looking overly formal, it feels contemporary, wearable and personal.

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