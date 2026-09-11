Saif Ali Khan calls doing Cocktail a ‘mistake’: ‘A slightly regressive script choice’

Cocktail in 2012 released in theatres like a breath of fresh air, with fans going gaga over Deepika Padukone’s bold but heartwarming Veronica. While the film was a hit in 2012, over time, the debate around the film grew, and many pointed out how the film was a regressive take on a modern woman, while being wrapped in a snazzy cover. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in a still from Cocktail.

'It was an inevitable mistake' In a recent interaction, Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead role and also bankrolled the film, admitted to this notion and shared that he too had issues with the film. However, since he was producing it, he had to get it started.

Speaking to Gulf News, Saif said that the decision to play Gautam in Cocktail was less to do with the character and more to do with getting the film off the ground. He said, “I did the part because we were producing it, it was an inevitable mistake, 100 percent that was a mistake, and that was a slightly regressive script choice. Otherwise, it was a breezy fun entertainer. I didn’t do it for the role, I did it so the film could get made. You do things for various reasons. I knew fully well that the exciting role is the Veronica part but it’s one of those things you do anyway."

Veronica was turning point of her career: Deepika In 2021, while speaking to the Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone spoke about playing the character of Veronica and called it the 'most special character' she has played on the big screen.

She said, “I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally."

Talking about how Veronica was a turning point for her career, she said, “Yes. I would like to believe so! If a character turned out to be so successful and resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about that character that the audiences empathised with."