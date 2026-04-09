What to look for in an anti-pigmentation cream: Dermatologists say vitamin C, niacinamide, and retinoids are a must
If you have hyperpigmentation, invest in anti-pigmentation products with dermat-recommended ingredients .
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Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | UVA, UVB and Long UVA protection | Oily & Sensitive Skin | Non Greasy & No White Cast | Hydrating Fluid | 50ml
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The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 g
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Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen for Oily skin SPF 50 PA++++ |100% Photostable Sunscreen |4 New Gen UV Filters |In-Vivo |Lightweight, Airy, Non-greasy |For oily, combination, normal skin |For Men & Women - 50gm
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UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++|India’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand|Invitro,In-Vivo Tested|UVA/UVB Protection, Benzene Free|No White Cast |Oily & Acne-Prone Skin |100 g
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Reginald Men SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen (100g) | In-Vivo Tested | Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Protection | Brightening & Hydrating | Lightweight, Oil-Free & Non-Sticky | Daily Sun Protection for Men (Pack of 2,50g x 2)
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Gorgesqin Anti Pigmentation Cream, Reduces & Removes Pigmentation From 7 Days, 10 G
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Jovees Herbal Anti-Blemish Pigmentation Cream with Saffron | Reduces Dark Spots, Acne Scars & Pigmentation | Ayurvedic Formula with Almond, Coconut & Olive Oil for Skin Brightening & Even Tone | For All Skin Types - 60g
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DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Cream | Anti Pigmentation Cream For Men and Women with Niacinamide, B-White, Lime Pearl, OA Hidroxitirosol LD & Tyrostat | 19g
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Be Bodywise Pigmentation Cream 100gm | 2.5% Lactic Acid, 2% Urea, Retinol & Kojic Acid | Reduces Tan, Pigmentation & Evens Skin Tone | Treats Dark Patches & Rough Skin on Elbows, Knees, Back of Neck & Thighs | For Daily Use
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The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide
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Asaya 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Brightening & Glowing Skin | With 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | Dark Spot Correcting & Barrier Support | For Skin Radiance | Non Irritating & Non Sticky | Brightening Serum for Dull Skin | Reduces Dark Spots | Treats Pigmentation | Beginner Friendly | For Men & Women | Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin | 30 ml
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Hyphen 18% Brightening + 20% Collagen Face Serum | Double Shot Serum with 11% Mandarin 5% Niacinamide 2% PGA & Bakuchiol | Winter Skincare | Brightening, Hydrating & Collagen Boost for Dry Skin - 50ml
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Ever noticed dark spots or uneven patches on your skin that don’t seem to fade? That’s hyperpigmentation, a condition where the skin produces excess melanin, leading to darker areas. Hyperpigmentation is one of the most common skin concerns worldwide and can result from sun damage, acne, ageing, or hormonal changes.
Most people with hyperpigmentation would often visit multiple clinics and would end up strolling malls and websites for the best anti-pigmentation creams without knowing if they would benefit or not.
Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Sharma, Co-Founder, V6 Clinics, tells HT Shop Now, "Hyperpigmentation is one of the most common concerns, especially in Indian skin. It’s important to understand that it’s not a single condition, but a response to triggers like sun exposure, acne, or even heat and friction.”
Moreover, as our skin is naturally melanin-rich, it tends to react strongly to sun exposure and inflammation, often leading to persistent dark patches.
“Clinically, I see patients confuse tanning, post-acne marks (PIH), and melasma. While all present as pigmentation, the root cause differs, and that’s exactly where treatment begins”, she says.
What causes hyperpigmentation?
According to Dr Sharma, sun exposure remains the biggest trigger, followed by acne, hormonal fluctuations, heat, friction, and even overuse of harsh skincare products.
Sun Exposure: Ultraviolet rays are one of the top triggers of melanin production. Even just a little bit every day can add up and make a real difference. In fact, the existing dark spots can get even darker than they were before, making the condition worse.
Skin inflammation and injury: Anything that irritates or damages your skin can leave you with a nasty dark mark afterwards, whether it's from acne, a scratch from a cat or a nasty bug bite. It can also be caused by using skincare treatments that are way too harsh. This leads to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which is one of the most common types.
Hormonal changes: Hormones can trigger uneven melanin production. Pregnancy and birth control pills may often cause hormonal imbalances. This is strongly linked to melasma, which appears as patchy dark areas on the face.{{/usCountry}}
Hormonal changes: Hormones can trigger uneven melanin production. Pregnancy and birth control pills may often cause hormonal imbalances. This is strongly linked to melasma, which appears as patchy dark areas on the face.{{/usCountry}}
Certain medications: Some drugs may make your skin more sensitive to light, or can mess with pigmentation, such as antibiotics, anti-seizure medications, and chemotherapy drugs. Using these in combination with getting too much sun can make things a lot worse.{{/usCountry}}
Certain medications: Some drugs may make your skin more sensitive to light, or can mess with pigmentation, such as antibiotics, anti-seizure medications, and chemotherapy drugs. Using these in combination with getting too much sun can make things a lot worse.{{/usCountry}}
Skincare products: Using skincare products incorrectly or overusing them can be the opposite of what you want. Using strong acids like AHAs or BHAs or products with a lot of alcohol or fragrances, may cause irritation that leads to inflammation, which makes you a whole lot more prone to getting these dark marks.{{/usCountry}}
Skincare products: Using skincare products incorrectly or overusing them can be the opposite of what you want. Using strong acids like AHAs or BHAs or products with a lot of alcohol or fragrances, may cause irritation that leads to inflammation, which makes you a whole lot more prone to getting these dark marks.{{/usCountry}}
Natural Ageing: As you get older, cumulative sun exposure just makes things worse over time. Sun spots (also known as liver spots) and skin tone get all patchy and uneven
Skin type and genetics: People with medium to deeper skin tones naturally produce more melanin, so it's not surprising they get more of these dark marks.
Heat and visible light: Not just ultraviolet rays, heat and blue light can also worsen pigmentation, especially in melasma.
How to treat hyperpigmentation?
When it comes to treatment, the expert says she focusses on ingredients that work at a cellular level. Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Retinoids are three ingredients I ask my patients to look for in any skincare products”.
She further explains that vitamin C, is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce melanin formation and brightens the skin. Niacinamide is excellent for calming inflammation and limiting pigment transfer, especially in acne-related pigmentation. Retinoids help increase cell turnover, gradually fading deeper pigmentation while improving overall skin texture.
Dr Sharma recommends using sunscreen every time you step out. “Sunscreen is absolutely non-negotiable. I often combine topical care with procedures like chemical peels or laser toning for more cases", she asserts.
Sunscreens you can try
1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen
For a simple routine, she usually recommends a stable Vitamin C serum in the morning, followed by a sunscreen. At night, a niacinamide serum or a dermatologist-prescribed retinoid can help.
Anti-pigmentation creams you can try
2. Gorgesqin Anti Pigmentation Cream
Vitamin C and niacinamide serums you can try
3. DOT & KEY 10% Vitamin C + E Serum with 5% Niacinamide
In the end, Dr Sharma says, "Pigmentation takes time to improve, but with the right diagnosis, consistency, and medical guidance, it is very much treatable.”
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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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