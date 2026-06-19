When Miss India 1993 Karminder Kaur Virk wore a saree at Miss World and won the Best National Costume award

India won its first Miss World pageant in 1966 when Reita Faria Powell won one of the most coveted beauty crowns. Then, after many years, in 1994, Aishwarya Rai bagged the title once again. However, there was another beauty queen before Aishwarya who put India on the world map and promoted the Indian crafts on the international stage: Karminder Kaur Virk.

Karminder Kaur won the Miss India 1993 pageant and crowned Aishwarya Rai Miss India Wordl in 1994.

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On June 17, the official Instagram handle of Miss India shared how Miss India 1993 winner Karminder Kaur Virk wore a hand-embroidered saree lehenga on the Miss World stage and went on to win the Best National Costume award. Here's her story:

The woman who wore a saree on the Miss World stage

Sharing a video footage of Miss India 1993 Karminder Kaur Virk winning the Best Costume Award, the Miss India Organisation wrote, “Did you know? Before India’s golden era of international crowns, there was a queen who made the world take notice of Indian craftsmanship. At Miss World 1993, Femina Miss India winner Karminder Kaur Virk won the Best National Costume award with a beautifully hand-embroidered saree.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Miss India Organisation, at a time when many countries presented elaborate theatrical costumes, India stood out on the stage thanks to Karminder and her saree. Through the timeless elegance of the ethnic ensemble, she proved that ‘heritage, craftsmanship, and authenticity can be just as powerful as spectacle.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Miss India Organisation, at a time when many countries presented elaborate theatrical costumes, India stood out on the stage thanks to Karminder and her saree. Through the timeless elegance of the ethnic ensemble, she proved that ‘heritage, craftsmanship, and authenticity can be just as powerful as spectacle.’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A forgotten chapter in our pageant history, but one we’re proud to remember,” they added. Here's a look at Karminder's costume: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A forgotten chapter in our pageant history, but one we’re proud to remember,” they added. Here's a look at Karminder's costume: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The saree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The saree {{/usCountry}}

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The saree lehenga Karminder wore was a richly embroidered regal costume, possibly inspired by India's royal heritage. The heavy zari, brocade, and mirror-work textiles are paired with traditional jewellery, including heavy earrings, rings, and a kamar bandh, creating a stunning image. A silhouette designed to showcase Indian craftsmanship and cultural identity rather than dramatic props, her saree lehenga is truly gorgeous.

Who is Karminder Kaur Virk?

According to Worldwide Pageants, Karminder Kaur Virk was crowned Miss India Worldwide in 1994, held in New York City, representing Femina Miss India. She represented India in the Miss World pageant and also won the Best National Costume.

She also crowned Aishwarya Rai as the reigning Miss India World in 1994. A top model of her time, Karminder also acted in the TV serial C.A.T.S., based on Charlie’s Angels, on Sony TV. She also acted in a couple of Bollywood movies, including Prithvi and Shastra, starring Suniel Shetty. Karminder moved to Australia following her wedding.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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