Women's jewellery trends: From cuff bracelet to button earrings, top 5 jewellery that will steal the limelight in 2023

New Year means revamping our wardrobes to suit the next season’s latest trends. However, between ripped pants, high-rise jeans, chunky necklaces, faux fur coats, and crop tops, we may overlook the up-and-coming jewellery trends of 2023. You should start building your collection for what is ahead. And fortunately, jewellery is that one area of fashion that transcends seasons, which means you can shop ahead of time without fear of missing out on the festive bargains. Remember, the key is to look for pieces that feature versatility and longevity so they can be passed on to the next generation. (Also read: Jewellery trends 2023: 5 most trendy men's jewellery pieces you must have in your new year collection )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Aditya Modak, Co-Founder and Director at Gargi Fashion Jewellery by P N G and sons, shared top jewellery trends that will rule the charts in 2023.

1. Cuff bracelets

The best part: cuffs can be worn during the day and at night and be layered over a full-sleeve shirt or fitted turtle-neck top. (pinterest)

Some trends completely catch us off, guard. One of them is statement cuff bracelets. From graphic gold and sterling silver to crystal embellished cuffs, the options are many, and each can be paired with different kinds of outfits. The best part: cuffs can be worn during the day and at night and be layered over a full-sleeve shirt or fitted turtle-neck top. This doesn’t mean cuffs do not go well with party gowns or ethnic attires. Grab an upper arm bracelet band or a twisted cuff bracelet, and rest assured, knowing you will own the red carpet like never before.

2. Thick link chains

Large gold-polished link chains will emerge as one of the hottest jewellery trends in 2023. (pinterest)

Chains always seem to stay in style, but their designs and patterns keep shifting yearly. Large gold-polished link chains will emerge as one of the hottest jewellery trends in 2023, making them glow boldly into the season. Not only chains but interlinking bracelets also have a steady hold on fashion. So, in the upcoming year, when you look for an effortlessly cool way to amp up your looks, this is the jewellery piece you should cash in on!

3. Pearl drop earrings

The best part is that pearls go well with silver and gold metals and are apt for occasions of every kind. (pinterest)

Pearls are timeless and can never go out of trend or style. Pearls are making a comeback in big and even bigger sizes. Pearl drop earrings made a triumphant return in 2022, and we are not unhappy about it. From sleeker chain earrings to over-the-top chandelier patterns, women from all walks of life have let their ears do the talking - quite literally! The best part is that pearls go well with silver and gold metals and are apt for occasions of every kind, be it a brunch outing with friends, a mid-noon meeting with a client, or a late-night date with your special someone.

4. Vintage necklace sets

Most of the chunky and classic antique jewellery we see at the jewellery stores of late is inspired by the vintage style. (Instagram)

2022 – 2023 are all about taking you back in the 80s and 90s – let it be apropos of outfits, bags, footwear, or jewellery. Most of the chunky and classic antique jewellery we see at the jewellery stores of late is inspired by the vintage style. Many jewellery brands and designers are reinventing the forgotten trends that used to be huge. The silver necklaces and bangles are finding their way back into the wardrobes of young girls and middle-aged women. The heirloom jewellery pieces, especially choker-style necklaces, that were rarely used and mostly stored in bank lockers, are now being embraced and treasured.

5. Oversized button earrings

From rubies and emeralds to tanzanite and rose quartz, our present-day runway models and A-listed celebrities can often wear button earrings. (Instagram)

For many years, we have all witnessed our moms and grandmoms donning their classic button earrings with diamonds and pearls. But what has changed now is the introduction of coloured stones and their larger-than-life sizes. From rubies and emeralds to tanzanite and rose quartz, our present-day runway models and A-listed celebrities can often wear button earrings with these precious stones. You can team yours with a classic shimmery nightgown or printed colourful co-Ords for a free-spirited vibe. Such high-investment jewellery pieces are worth the buy, as they will be with you for a lifetime.

