Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses

From gearing up to learn Haryanvi for her next cop-drama to playing a playschool teacher who takes her students hostage, Yami Gautam is on roll and her flood of fashionable pictures are in tandem. After signing eight films just at the onset of this year, Yami has now taken the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from her latest photoshoot.

From going bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers to slaying the chic look in Boho jumpsuits and corset-skirt set, Yami added her own sultry twists to the ravishing ensembles and the fashion police was on immediate alert. In one of the pictures, the diva was seen donning a Turkish brick print Boho jumpsuit made of georgette fabric.

Featuring a plunging neckline, the cut-sleeves jumpsuit was held at the waist by a brown cloth belt and Yami accessorised it with a vintage silver and antique real gold cuff from Lara Morakhia. Highlighting her doe-eyes with a line of kohl and black eyeliner streak, Yami opted for a nude lipstick as she complemented the look with messy hairstyle.

The jumpsuit is credited to Nikita Mhaisalkar’s luxury prêt label. It originally costs ₹35,500 on the designer website.

Yami Gautam's Boho jumpsuit from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s luxury prêt label (nikitamhaisalkar.com)

In another picture, Yami was seen going vocal for local again by donning Ritu Kumar’s olive green printed asymmetric dress which costs ₹7,900. Made of viscose crepe fabric, the ankle length dress sported laid out paisley motifs and an asymmetric hem.

The printed kurta dress came with a band collar, full sleeves and finished with printed cuff. Sticking to the messy hairstyle, Yami accessorised the look with a black leather belt that held the dress together at the waist and completed her attire with a pair of black boots from Christian Louboutin.

Yami Gautam's kurta dress from Ritu Kumar (ritukumar.com)

Posing in an exotic backdrop of lake and trees, Yami was seen dolled up in a corset with multi-coloured prints from De Castro, teamed with a gorgeous knee-length skirt from Chandrima. Yami accessorised the look with a pair of handcrafted and curated earrings from Amama.

Serving a fashion inspiration for a day out, Yami raised the hotness bar with a patchwork shirt from Dhruv Kapoor’s Fall’20 collection. The ensemble was worn as a thigh-high dress, cinched at the waist with a broad black leather belt and the look exuded fearless self-expression, twisted modernity and a strong emotional current.

Continuing to add her sultry twist to western outfits, Yami was framed next in a monochromic balzer dress from Saaksha & Kinni. This too was accessorised with a belt, this time a brown braided one from Dior and a pair of sustainable Safari earrings by Valliyan.

Our February is definitely hotter than yours and we have only Yami Gautam to blame. Which of these looks are you adding to your closet this Summer-Spring?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter