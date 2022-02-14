Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Yami Gautam lays sensual date night fashion cues for V-Day in black bodysuit
fashion

Yami Gautam lays sensual date night fashion cues for V-Day in black bodysuit

Yami Gautam goes bold this Valentine's Day, ditches red for a steamy all-black look in a bodysuit and baggy pants and we can't wait to recreate this fashion style to grab all the spotlight on our date night | Check viral pictures inside
Yami Gautam lays sensual date night fashion cues for V-Day in black bodysuit, baggy pants (Instagram/yamigautam)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 02:12 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Love is in the air as it is Valentine's Day and while couples are gearing up to look their best on dinner date tonight, we got your fashion woes sorted courtesy Bollywood hottie Yami Gautam's sensual pictures in a black bodysuit. Going bold this Valentine's Day, Yami ditched red for a steamy all-black look in a bodysuit and baggy pants and we can't wait to recreate this fashion style to grab all the spotlight on our date night.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in a sizzling manner. The pictures featured the diva donning the black bodysuit that came with a daring sweetheart plunge neckline to raise the hotness quotient and sported full sleeves.

The ensemble was tucked inside a pair of high-waist black trousers that came with a baggy fit and were held at the waist with a black belt. Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Yami left her mid-parted tresses open in beachy waves. Opting to go sans accessories, Yami decided to let her sultry ensemble do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Yami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Yami set the Internet on fire. 

RELATED STORIES

The bodysuit is credited to Greece fashion label, The C Edition, that boasts of inspiring women to be confident through wearable art, bodysuit style. The black cotton bodysuit originally costs 13000€ or 11,12,892 approximately.

 

Yami Gautam's bodysuit from The C Edition   (https://thecedition.com/)
Top Mobile Deals

 

Yami Gautam was styled by fashion stylists Allia Al Rufai and Shubhangini Gupta. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yami gautam date date night fashion fashion goal fashion trends lifestyle style goal style twitter trend trends valentine's day valentine valentines day
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP