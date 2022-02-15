Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yami Gautam leaves fashion police smitten in shirtless olive green pantsuit
fashion

Yami Gautam leaves fashion police smitten in shirtless olive green pantsuit

Yami Gautam gives a sultry check on boardroom uniforms with her power dressing as she rocks an uber cool boss babe vibe in an olive green pantsuit | Check viral pictures inside
Yami Gautam leaves fashion police smitten in shirtless olive green pantsuit (Instagram/yamigautam)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:59 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Gone are the days of the conventional black or beige pantsuits and Bollywood actor Yami Gautam's latest pictures in an olive green pantsuit are enough to back our claim. Brushing aside our Tuesday blues, Yami gave a sultry check on boardroom uniforms with her power dressing and rocked an uber cool boss babe vibe in an olive green pantsuit.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that showed her acing the sartorial game with a sexy spin. The pictures featured the diva donning a double-breasted leather blazer that came in olive green colour and was not teamed with a shirt inside to add to the hotness quotient.

It was paired with matching olive green trousers that too were made of leather fabric and ended in slits. Styled by fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai, Yami completed her attire with a pair of beige heels and left her silky tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle. 

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Yami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Yami set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “A Thursday L-O-A-D-I-N-G (sic),” with a green heart emoji.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

 

Topics
yami gautam fashion fashion goal fashion trends style goal style twitter trend trends pantsuit
