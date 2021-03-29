Yay or Nay? Urvashi Rautela's crimson 70k Monisha Jaising gown, Rapunzel hair

Urvashi Rautela is undeniably a total stunner, and the Pagalpanti actor usually looks stunning in most of the outfits. The actor recently attended the 66th Filmfare Awards and she wore a shimmering sequinned number by designer Monisha Jaising. Urvashi flaunted her curves in the halter necked 'Crimson' gown in shimmering fabric with a fishtailed silhouette, separate satin fabric was tied around the neckline and hips. The gown is priced at ₹69,999 on the designer's website. The actor shared several posts in the outfit, captioning one, "look but don't touch".

Urvashi accesorized her gown with stacks of several crystal and diamond bracelets on her hands from Curio Cottage, House of Shikha, Minerali, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Maison Valentino. She also wore several rings in her fingers from brands including Curio Cottage and Aquamarine. The 27-year-old actor also carried a clutch with dollar bills printed on it from Oceana and wore a long, straight wig, which she called her "Rapunzel hair".

Sharing closeups of her makeup, Urvashi wrote, "Some Holi Inspired Eye Makeup Looks For Your Holi Party. Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that's my shit. That's my wave. Do it like that and I'll repay it. Don't be scared, I ain't afraid. Just like that, come my way.(sic)"

Instagram watchdog Diet Sabya shared images of several actors from the Filmfare red carpet, one being Urvashi, and mockingly captioned it "Best dressed."

Urvashi Rautela

To which a Dieter jokingly responded It will go in her bio 'called best dressed at Filmfar '21 by Diet Sabya' referring to Urvashi's bio that reads, "Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe | Only Actor to win max no. of beauty titles in entire history ever |MissUniverseI| IITian |Singer| Athlete." What do you think of Urvashi's look, do you like it or do you agree with Diet Sabya?