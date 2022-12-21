Year-ender 2022: Iconic fashion moments of the best-dressed celebrities of 2022

Year-ender 2022: As 2022 comes to an end, we have to look back at some of the most iconic fashion moments of the year. From Deepika Padukone making her debut as a Cannes jury member and Rihanna setting the new standards for pregnancy fashion to Sonam Kapoor bringing back her fashion A-game after pregnancy to Florence Pugh shutting haters with her 'free the nipple' moment in a see-through dress, there were many headline-making events in the year gone by. So, we decided to list down some of our favourite looks served by the most talked about celebrities. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Rihanna, Florence Pugh and Sonam Kapoor, this list also features celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. Keep scrolling to relive some jaw-dropping sartorial moments of these celebrities. (Also read: Year-ender 2022: Alia Bhatt to Nayanthara, celeb brides who won our hearts with their wedding looks)

Iconic fashion moments by 2022's best-dressed celebrities

Rihanna

Rihanna transformed the pregnancy fashion game in 2022. While many celebrities tend to hide or shield their baby bumps, Rihanna fully embraced her growing belly. From wearing fishnet lingerie and diamond belly chains to see-through gowns and bump-revealing outfits, Rihanna had fun while she was pregnant with her son and served fashion on a diamond platter this year. One of her most memorable looks has to be the black see-through ensemble for a Dior show. The singer bared it all in a sheer black maternity lingerie dress with a black leather long jacket, black leather patent boots, layered necklaces, a half-tied mane, and a red lip.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's debut as an esteemed jury member at the Cannes Film Festival became the talk of the town. The star wore a striking Sabyasachi saree for day one of the grand events and made heads turn with striking graphic black eyeliner inspired by pop culture darling Julia Fox. The Sabyasachi saree represented India on the international stage and featured mustard and black sequin embellishments. A strapless sweetheart-neck blouse, the '60s-inspired hair, hair adornment, statement rings, and gorgeous earrings completed the glamorous look.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's breezy vibes captured the attention of the internet instantly, which crowned her the IT girl of 2022. For the most part, Florence's back-to-back stunning appearances in Valentino ensembles are to be credited for this achievement. As for her iconic look, it has to be the see-through gown she wore to attend the Valentino haute couture show in Rome. The pink ensemble featured a high neck and layered, flowing skirt. Paired with a septum piercing, geometric pink earrings and bright pink platform pumps, she completed the look. Understated pink palette makeup and a slick side-parted hairstyle rounded it all off.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor showed the world why she will always be the OG-style queen of Bollywood as she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. After a year-long pregnancy break and giving birth to her son, the film festival was Sonam's first red-carpet outing. She slipped into a red strapless gown and a dramatic cape jacket from Rami Kadi Maison de Couture. A sleek bun, diamond jewellery and heels complemented the shimmering ensemble. Sonam's fairytale moment in the striking red look definitely became an iconic fashion moment of this year.

Anne Hathaway

2022 was a Re-ANNE-ssance moment! Anne Hathaway and her on-spot sartorial prowess never went anywhere, but the internet fell in love with her again (if that was even possible) in 2022. Anne proved she is ageing backwards and having more fun with fashion than ever before. It was her dazzling red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a white custom column gown by Armani Privé that stars in our iconic fashion moments list. She styled the form-fitting sequined ensemble, featuring a spliced empire line and trailing train, with a statement necklace, rings, open tresses, and minimal makeup.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has retained the title of King of Quirk for many years, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. In 2022, Ranveer embraced all the hottest trends, including the hot pink look made popular by Valentino's PP Pink collection. He wore an oversized jacket, round neck pullover, high-waisted baggy pants, and lace-up shoes.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan broke the internet this year with his impeccable sartorial game. One of Hrithik's iconic fashion moments was his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah dressed in a greyish-black three-piece suit styled by Lakshmi Lehr. He wore a black waistcoat, straight-fit pants, a bowtie, a white button-down shirt, a grey tailored jacket, and black dress shoes.

