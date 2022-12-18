From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, B'wood pantsuit looks that won our hearts in 2022

Pantsuits were without a doubt one of the hottest fashion trends of 2022, and Bollywood stars have embraced this style and are adding their own unique twists to create stunning fashion statements. Pantsuits may be dressed in a plethora of different ways, from sequins to designs over them. The days of purchasing separate party and formal attire are over since you can now obtain both in one ensemble. Pantsuits have been our greatest rescuer since they effortlessly enable us to exude the boss woman vibe and are the ideal blend of sexiness and aggressiveness. When it comes to fashion and styling no one can do it better than our Bollywood divas. Therefore, here are some most stylish, and trendy pantsuit looks of B'wood actresses that made the headline in 2022. (Also read: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya: Stars who aced 'Colour Of The Season' hot pink in 2022 )

1. Katrina Kaif's floral pantsuit

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a floral pantsuit.(Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Katrina's stylish floral print slim-cut blazer exuded boss babe vibes with a wide waistline and a matching pair of bootcut pants in a houndstooth design. Her appearance set the internet ablaze, and fashion enthusiasts couldn't stop gushing about it. Her outfit is a perfect blend of colours and prints and is an ideal inspiration for a winter lunch date.

2. Rakul Preet's zebra printed pantsuit

Rakul Preet Singh is the fashion icon. The actor looks stunning in a pantsuit and a bralette.(Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet continues to set fashion trends with her daring outfits. Her blazer-and-wide-leg trousers ensemble in a black and white zebra pattern is sassy and fashionable. She wore a bright pink bralette, which gave her ensemble some colour punch. Rakul seemed gorgeous. Her appearance is undoubtedly one of the most striking and talked about looks of 2022.

3. Deepika Padukone's hot pink pantsuit look

Deepika Padukone's hot pink pantsuit look went viral on social media and was undoubtedly one of the most stylish ensemble of 2022.(Instagram/@DeepikaPadukone)

Talking about fashion and style and not mentioning Deepika Padukone is not fair. The actress is a true diva and a fashion icon. Deepika served fierce and elegant vibes in the hot pink pantsuit. Her silk-satin blazer with full-length sleeves layered over a bodycon bralette featuring a plunging neckline and matching pants is the look that made her fans go crazy. The way her hair and make-up complemented the look, added even more glam to her appearance.

4. Priyanka Chopra's lilac pantsuit

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra serves a sultry boss babe look in a bralette and pantsuit set. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is an absolute diva and she clearly know how to ace pantsuit looks. Her oversized ash lilac blazer with a matching pair of pants is an stylish flair with a seductive attitude. She complemented her pantsuit with a matching bralette that had a deep V-neck cut, giving the look more sexiness and elevating it. She keeps crushing fashion goals with her stunning looks.

5. Alia Bhatt's yellow pantsuit

When it comes to fashion, Alia Bhatt knows how to slay in anything and everything she looks like a diva in a yellow pantsuit.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

In terms of style, Alia Bhatt is a master at killing it in everything she wears. The actor can look great in any clothing, whether it's just an oversized t-shirt look or a formal red-carpet avatar. She looks like a diva in a pastel yellow pantsuit paired with a black bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline. Her trendy yet classy look is a must-have for this festive season.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia's blue pantsuit

Tamannaah Bhatia looks dreamy in a blue pantsuit with embellishments.(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia can pull off both the business casual style of a pantsuit and the cultural mood of a salwar suit. With each of her outfits, the actor continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts to take notes. Her blue pantsuit with embellishments was a huge hit. The blazer has a plunging neckline and silk lapel collars. Tamannaah further paired it with a set of blue dressy pants. Her stylish makeup, hair, and diamond earrings enhanced her whole appearance.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan's black bralette pantsuit look

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks sensuous in a black pantsuit teamed with a sexy bralette.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Like a true boss-lady, Kareena Kapoor pulls off the black pantsuit and bralette combination flawlessly. She was able to carry off the semi-formal, seductive appearance with ease. She was dressed in a monochrome pantsuit that exuded strength, but she added a glam touch to it with a sensual bralette, which raised the style's oomph factor right away. Her fashionable and attractive appearance become an internet sensation.

