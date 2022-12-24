Year-ender 2022: TikTok inspired beauty trends that ruled in 2022

Year-ender 2022: TikTok, formerly the exclusive domain of dancing teens, is now a hive of tips for everything from house decor to the latest fashion trends. In 2022, the app offered some of the most popular and viral beauty trends. From Hailey Bieber's famous glazed donut nails and brownie-glazed lips to the ultimate hack for creating salon-worthy curls without heat damage, we've seen some of the most iconic beauty movements to date this year on the site. While some were, to put it mildly, doubtful, others seem certain to carry us through to 2023 and beyond. As a year-end tribute, let's take a look at some of the year's most popular and well-liked TikTok-inspired beauty trends. (Also read: Year-ender 2022: Iconic fashion moments of the best-dressed celebrities of 2022 )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Heatless curls

The procedure simply involves wrapping damp hair around a long sock for a few hours to get stunning salon-style curls.. (pinterest)

Overusing curling and straightening irons can result in irreversible damage, but TikTok's newest heatless curling technique provides a hassle-free alternative. This recently discovered technique allows one to wake up with natural beachy curls without the need for any heating equipment by wearing either a pair of socks or tights. The procedure simply involves wrapping damp hair around a long sock for a few hours to get stunning salon-style hair. Although it is a modified version of the old-fashioned rollers, the technique is still brilliant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Glazed donut nails

Glazed donut nails look like the sweet dessert they are named after, particularly the glossy, smooth frosting on top. (pinterest)

Immediately after Hailey Bieber revealed her glazed donut nails at this year's Met Gala, salons received a deluge of requests to duplicate them. Glazed donut nails are obviously quite fashionable among both females and celebs. Therefore, to get this look, all you need to do is apply a single layer of pearly white colour, followed by a top coat, and you're done. Glazed donut nails look like the sweet dessert they are named after, particularly the glossy, smooth frosting on top. This is similar to how glazed doughnut skin looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Skin cycling

Skin cycling is a buzzy anti-ageing TikTok beauty trend (Thirdman)

The phrase "skin cycling" was frequently used this year even though the idea is not new. By doing this, active chemicals aren't applied excessively to the skin. With the help of skin cycling, you may help rebuild the skin barrier and obtain the most benefits from your active ingredients by allocating night one to exfoliation, night two to retinoids, and nights three and four to allow the face recuperate with moisturising and hydrating products.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Copper hair

It's a must-try beauty trend for your New Year and Christmas parties. (pinterest)

With celebrities like Kendall Jenner and SZA showcasing their fiery looks, copper hair is one of the biggest trends of the year and has shown to look good on just about everyone. It's a delightful hair colour trend that will likely last through 2023, whether you decide to use a box dye or leave it to the professionals. It's a must-try trend for your New Year and Christmas parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Skin slugging

The skin slugging trend has emerged as the go-to method for people with dry skin type. (pinterest)

The skin slugging trend has emerged as the go-to method for sealing in moisture and minimising water loss for folks with drier skin types. Simply follow your regular nighttime skincare routine, but as the final step before bed, apply a thin coating of a petroleum-based moisturiser. Remove any extra during your morning cleanse for incredibly moisturised, plumped skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Glass skin

Glass skin is a Korean beauty trend that is popularised by K-pop stars like Suho. (Courtesy: heysuhoshi/Instagram)

It's really simple to achieve the ultimate year-round glow with this K-Beauty-inspired TikTok trend. You might attain the ideal dewy skin for hot days with the aid of this trend. The beauty trend is all about skin that looks healthy, dewy, clean and baby-soft. Since all skin types aspire to a moisturised and glowing complexion, the glass skin trend is adored so much on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter