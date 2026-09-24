Yoga, jogging or Zumba? Know how to choose the right sports bra for your workout

For complete focus on your workout sessions, you need to have the right support. Innerwear gives you the necessary support. And it is also uncomfortable if the right bra does not support well, making any vigorous movement or stretching during exercise leave your breasts bouncing uncomfortably.ALSO READ: Tube top to bodycon dress: Ideal bra choices for every type of outfit

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To help you choose the right level of support for your workout, Arpana Jathanna Walters, chief design officer for Enamor, Slimz, Dixcy Scott and Levis' Essentials at Modenik Lifestyle explained how a sports bra differs from a regular bra.

“Better comfort during exercise means encapsulating the breasts and gently holding them in place against the chest so it does not move more than the body moves or sag due to stretched ligaments. This is the primary need for a sports bra versus any normal bra," she said.

Choose a non-restrictive bra for yoga.

Why do you need a different bra?

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{{^usCountry}} There are several reasons to choose a dedicated sports bra. Arpana highlighted sweat management as one: sports bras are usually made from moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabrics that can help you feel more comfortable during exercise. These fabrics can also help manage the odour that comes with sweating. Comfort is another factor. Sports bras with smooth interiors, fewer seams, and softer edges are less likely to chafe as you move. When choosing one, Arpana recommended looking for a fit that does not pinch or dig into the skin. Innerwear for yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are several reasons to choose a dedicated sports bra. Arpana highlighted sweat management as one: sports bras are usually made from moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabrics that can help you feel more comfortable during exercise. These fabrics can also help manage the odour that comes with sweating. Comfort is another factor. Sports bras with smooth interiors, fewer seams, and softer edges are less likely to chafe as you move. When choosing one, Arpana recommended looking for a fit that does not pinch or dig into the skin. Innerwear for yoga {{/usCountry}}

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Different workouts involve different movements, so your sports bra should suit the activity. Yoga generally involves slower, more controlled movements, making flexibility and comfort especially important.

Arpana recommended a soft, non-restrictive bra: "Sports bras for Yoga should ideally be soft and non-restrictive. No wires, no hard elastics that can dig or pinch, and ideally made from natural, breathable, and wicking materials like cotton, modal, or Bamboo stretch.”

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For yoga, the focus should be on flexibility, breathability, and managing sweat. Whatever the workout, Arpana advised choosing a sports bra that feels comfortable and does not restrict movement.

How to choose the right bra?

Here's the expert's step-by-step recommendation on sports bras on the basis of activity:

Jogging or cycling: Medium-impact (unless above a D cup.)

Golf or any activity causing a swinging motion: Bras with more lateral control, such as side shaper or Y panel sports bras.

Squash, tennis, racket sports: High-impact side shapers.

Basketball, Zumba, and activities with vertical bounce: Top panel and Y frame or M frame panels to hold the bust. Panels are sometimes hidden on the inside but still give a lot of support.

In the end, Arpana recommended always trying on the bra and bouncing on your heels after adjusting the fit correctly. If the bounce is minimized, you have found your fit.

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