BTS leader and Bottega Venetta's brand ambassador - RM aka Kim Namjoon's fashion choices have inspired fans and garnered attention from fashion publications and industry insiders. His willingness to take risks and push fashion boundaries aligns with BTS's overall emphasis on self-expression and individuality and it is worth noting that RM's fashion preferences have evolved over time as he continues to explore and experiment with different styles.

‘You can’t walk around naked’: BTS leader RM aka Namjoon's deep take on fashion will leave you smitten (Photo by Twitter/joonfanpage)

The rapper, popular as RM or Rap Monster, is known for his fashion-forward style and influence in the world of fashion where his personal fashion choices often reflect his unique and eclectic taste as RM frequently embraces streetwear and urban fashion aesthetics. He often incorporates oversized and relaxed-fit clothing, hoodies, graphic t-shirts, ripped jeans and sneakers into his outfits.

RM has been seen sporting popular streetwear brands such as Supreme, Off-White and Vetements and has a knack for mixing high-end designer pieces with more affordable and accessible clothing where he effortlessly combines luxury brands with streetwear items, creating a stylish and eclectic look. His ability to blend different styles and price points has garnered attention from fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Not afraid to experiment with bold colours and patterns in his fashion choices, he often wears vibrant hues, eye-catching prints and unique patterns, making his outfits stand out. Whether it's a brightly coloured suit or a patterned shirt, RM's fashion sense exudes confidence and individuality.

The K-Pop idol pays attention to accessories to elevate his outfits and is often seen wearing statement jewellery, including rings, bracelets and necklaces while hats, caps and sunglasses also play a significant role in completing his looks. RM has collaborated with fashion brands and designers, showcasing his interest and involvement in the fashion industry and after collaborating with brands like Nell's Homme, HONNS and brands associated with BTS's collaborations, such as FILA and PUMA, Namjoon officially became the brand ambassador of Bottega Venetta last month and is the first and only celebrity to be named to this title by the Italian luxury house.

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, RM talked about what fashion means to him and his answer was true to his philosophical approach to life. Often regarded as the "thinker" of the BTS group due to his introspective nature and profound insights, Namjoon shared, “I remember being quite impressed when I heard somewhere that “fashion is ideology.” This might sound like hyperbole, but I saw some truth in it. I’ve always thought of fashion as a statement of one’s attitude. You can’t walk around naked, can you?”

He added, “Fashion seems to give you an elegant and subtle tool for self-expression, but not in a way that forces others to consider and follow you. These days, though, I try not to read so much into anything, partly because I’ve learned that that kind of habit can eat away at me. Nevertheless, I still love fashion and see its importance. My own fashion has evolved over time, from street style to gothic, to American casual, to minimal.”

Namjoon draws inspiration from literature, poetry and philosophical works and displays a high level of emotional intelligence, both in his music and personal interactions where he openly expresses vulnerability, empathy and understanding, connecting with listeners on a deeper emotional level as he encourages self-acceptance, self-love and understanding of others' struggles. His depth and introspection contribute to his role as a leader and an influential figure within BTS as his thoughtful approach to music and life resonates with fans around the world, inspiring them to reflect on their own experiences and emotions.

