Your summer skincare just got upgraded! These 7 moisturisers are perfect for humid Indian weather

Humid weather comes with different skincare challenges, often leading to excess oil production, clogged pores, and that uncomfortable, sticky feeling on the skin. That is where you need moisturisers that are specifically designed for this intense humid weather. These moisturisers are typically lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy, with an intense dose of hydration, without leaving a heavy or oily residue.

7 moisturisers that are perfect for humid Indian weather(Pexels)

Most of these moisturisers are, in fact, infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and gel-based formulations that help attract and retain moisture while allowing the skin to breathe comfortably. All these ingredients can help balance oil production, prevent dehydration caused by air conditioning or sun exposure, and maintain a fresh, healthy complexion throughout the day.

Therefore, by incorporating a lightweight moisturiser into a daily skincare routine, you can achieve optimal hydration, comfort, and skin health even in hot and humid conditions.

7 non-sticky moisturisers

Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer is a lightweight daily moisturiser designed for people who want hydration without a greasy finish. This moisturiser is enriched with rice water and niacinamide, which helps maintain skin moisture while supporting a brighter and smoother appearance. The best part is that this moisturiser has an oil-free formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, making it suitable for humid weather and oily to combination skin types. Its non-sticky texture keeps the skin feeling fresh throughout the day, making it a convenient choice for everyday skincare routines.

Reasons to buy Lightweight, oil-free formula Contains rice water and niacinamide Suitable for oily and combination skin Non-greasy finish Absorbs quickly Reasons to avoid May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin Fragrance may not suit sensitive users Brightening results can take time

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently praise the moisturiser for its light texture and quick absorption. Many users with oily skin report that it keeps their faces hydrated without causing excessive shine. Some reviewers appreciate the subtle brightening effect after consistent use. However, a few users with dry skin feel that the hydration level is insufficient during colder months.

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1.

Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berr...

{{^usCountry}} Aqualogica Illuminate+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer combines the goodness of hydration and radiance in a refreshing gel-based formula. This moisturiser is infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help replenish moisture while promoting a healthy glow. Its lightweight, quick-absorbing gel texture feels cool on the skin and absorbs rapidly without leaving a sticky layer. Its texture is so light that it feels like a lit hydration hit, for everyday use. Infused with the perfect blend of Wild Berries and Alpha Arbutin, it brightens and evens skin tone, targets dark spots & treats pigmentation like a pro. Designed for humid climates, this cream works especially well for normal, oily, and combination skin types. Its regular use can leave skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, and visibly more radiant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aqualogica Illuminate+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer combines the goodness of hydration and radiance in a refreshing gel-based formula. This moisturiser is infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help replenish moisture while promoting a healthy glow. Its lightweight, quick-absorbing gel texture feels cool on the skin and absorbs rapidly without leaving a sticky layer. Its texture is so light that it feels like a lit hydration hit, for everyday use. Infused with the perfect blend of Wild Berries and Alpha Arbutin, it brightens and evens skin tone, targets dark spots & treats pigmentation like a pro. Designed for humid climates, this cream works especially well for normal, oily, and combination skin types. Its regular use can leave skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, and visibly more radiant. {{/usCountry}}

Reasons to buy Lightweight gel texture Contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C Refreshing feel Non-sticky finish Suitable for humid weather Reasons to avoid Fragrance may not suit everyone Not ideal for very dry skin Glow results vary by user

Customer Review

Customers often describe this moisturiser as refreshing and perfect for daily use. Many users enjoy the cooling gel texture and appreciate how quickly it absorbs. Reviews commonly mention improved hydration and a subtle glow. Some users with extremely dry skin feel that it works better as a summer moisturiser than a year-round solution.

2.

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 100 ml

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended, non-greasy lotion, known for its gentle and effective hydration with long-lasting moisturisation for smooth and soft skin. Formulated to nourish sensitive skin, this moisturiser helps maintain the skin barrier while providing long-lasting moisture. This lightweight lotion spreads easily and absorbs well without leaving a heavy residue. Enriched with Niacinamide, Panthenol, Glycerin, Avocado, and Sunflower Oil to provide long-lasting hydration. This cream is suitable for both face and body, and it works for various skin types, including sensitive and dry skin. Its fragrance-free formula makes it a reliable everyday option for people seeking simple, irritation-free skincare.

Reasons to buy Fragrance-free formula Suitable for sensitive skin Dermatologist recommended Long-lasting hydration Face and body use Reasons to avoid Basic formulation with limited active ingredients May feel slightly heavy for very oily skin Packaging can vary by size

Customer Review

Customers appreciate Cetaphil for its gentle formulation and dependable hydration. Users with sensitive skin often report reduced dryness and irritation after regular use. Parents and dermatologists frequently recommend it for daily skincare. Some oily-skinned users mention that the lotion can feel slightly rich during extremely humid conditions.

3.

Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream Moistu...

Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream is designed for oily and acne-prone skin seeking hydration without heaviness. The formula combines niacinamide and rice water that brightens the skin and fades blemishes. This moisturiser gives twice the hydration and instant oil control without triggering breakouts. Its gel-cream texture spreads effortlessly and leaves a smooth, non-greasy finish. Ideal for warm and humid climates, this moisturiser helps keep the skin feeling fresh and comfortable throughout the day and fits easily into both morning and evening skincare routines.

Reasons to buy Contains 2% niacinamide Lightweight gel-cream texture Suitable for acne-prone skin Non-greasy formula Good for humid weather Reasons to avoid May not suit very dry skin Mild fragrance present Results on pigmentation may vary

Customer Review

Customers often praise this moisturiser for its lightweight feel and compatibility with oily skin. Many reviewers note that it hydrates well without causing breakouts. Customers appreciate the smooth finish and easy layering under sunscreen or makeup. Some users expected faster improvement in skin tone and dark spots, though overall satisfaction remains high.

4.

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream 150ml | Barrier Rep...

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream is a nourishing moisturiser that combines rice extract and ceramides to support skin hydration and barrier care. Formulated with rice extract from rice, rice bran oil and ceramide, its texture helps replenish moisture while improving skin softness and smoothness. Suitable for normal to dry skin types, this moisturiser leaves the complexion feeling supple and refreshed. Regular application can help maintain healthy-looking skin while providing a subtle glow. It is particularly useful for individuals seeking deeper nourishment and skin barrier support.

Reasons to buy Contains ceramides for barrier support Rich moisturising formula Improves skin softness Suitable for normal to dry skin Provides a healthy glow Reasons to avoid Can feel heavy on oily skin Higher price point Fragrance may not suit sensitive users

Customer Review

Customers frequently praise the cream for delivering deep hydration and soft skin. Many users enjoy the rich texture and glowing finish it provides. Dry skin users often report noticeable improvement in comfort and smoothness. However, some oily-skinned reviewers find it slightly heavy, especially during hot and humid weather.

5.

Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Gel Pure Aloe Vera| Ayurv...

Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Gel offers a luxurious hydration experience inspired by traditional Ayurvedic skincare. Its gel-based formula feels light on the skin while delivering refreshing moisture. Made from pure aloe vera, this cream helps keep the skin hydrated, smooth, and comfortable throughout the day. Its cooling texture makes it particularly pleasant in warm and humid climates. Suitable for daily use, the facial gel provides hydration without excessive heaviness and leaves the skin feeling revitalised and refreshed.

Reasons to buy Lightweight gel texture Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients Refreshing and cooling feel Premium skincare experience Suitable for humid climates Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Fragrance may not suit everyone Hydration may be insufficient for very dry skin

Customer Review

Customers typically appreciate the luxurious feel and pleasant texture of this facial gel. Many users enjoy its refreshing effect and lightweight hydration. Customers who prefer natural and Ayurvedic skincare tend to rate it highly. Some reviewers, however, feel the price is higher compared to similar hydrating gel moisturisers.

6.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel D...

Another moisturiser with hydrating properties, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel is a popular moisturiser known for delivering intense hydration through a lightweight gel formula. In it infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, which helps attract and retain moisture while maintaining a fresh, non-greasy finish. Its water-gel texture absorbs rapidly and leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and replenished. Suitable for normal, oily, and combination skin types, it performs especially well in humid weather and can be comfortably worn under sunscreen and makeup.

Reasons to buy Contains hyaluronic acid Lightweight water-gel texture Fast absorption Long-lasting hydration Works well under makeup Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Fragrance may bother sensitive users Jar packaging may not appeal to everyone

Customer Review

Customers consistently praise the Hydro Boost for its effective hydration and lightweight texture. Many reviewers mention that it leaves the skin soft and refreshed without any greasy residue. Users particularly appreciate its performance in hot and humid climates. Some sensitive-skin users wish it were fragrance-free, but overall satisfaction is generally very positive.

Comparison Table

Product Name Key Benefits Key Ingredients Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer Oil control, lightweight hydration, brightening support Rice Water, Niacinamide Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion Gentle hydration, barrier support Glycerin, Emollients Aqualogica Illuminate+ Hydra Gel Hydration and glow Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Gel Cream Oil balance, lightweight moisture 2% Niacinamide, Rice Water The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream Deep nourishment, barrier care Rice Extract, Ceramides Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Gel Refreshing hydration Botanical Extracts, Herbal Ingredients Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Intense hydration, plumping effect Hyaluronic Acid

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FAQs: Moisturisers for Humid Weather Do I need a moisturiser in humid weather? Yes. Humidity does not replace skin hydration. A lightweight moisturiser helps maintain skin balance and prevent dehydration.

Which moisturiser texture is best for humid climates? Gel and water-based moisturisers are mostly preferred because they feel lighter and absorb quickly.

Can oily skin skip moisturiser during summer? No. Skipping moisturiser can lead to dehydration, which may trigger increased oil production.

What ingredients should I look for in humid weather? Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, aloe vera, and rice water are excellent options.

Are thick creams suitable for humid climates? They can feel heavy on oily skin, but may work well for dry skin types even in humid weather.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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