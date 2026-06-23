Your summer skincare just got upgraded! These 7 moisturisers are perfect for humid Indian weather
Summer calls for a moisturiser that is smooth, soft, and does not feel sticky or greasy on your face. Here are 7 moisturisers that are perfect for summer.
Our Picks
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Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin
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Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 100 ml
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Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream Moisturizer for Face | Oil-Free Hydration | Brightens, Fades Blemishes | Dermat-Tested | All Skin Types | Women & Men | 100% Vegan | 50 g
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The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream 150ml | Barrier Repair Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Intense Hydration & Strengthening | 12Hr Moisture Lock | Korean Skincare
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Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Gel Pure Aloe Vera| Ayurvedic Skin Toner & Moisturiser | Natural Aloe Vera Gel for Glowing, Hydrated Skin
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Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin, Oil & Fragrance-Free, Non-Comedogenic & Non Dye Face Lotion, 1.7 Fl Oz, 50.3 Ml (Pack Of 1)
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Humid weather comes with different skincare challenges, often leading to excess oil production, clogged pores, and that uncomfortable, sticky feeling on the skin. That is where you need moisturisers that are specifically designed for this intense humid weather. These moisturisers are typically lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy, with an intense dose of hydration, without leaving a heavy or oily residue.
Most of these moisturisers are, in fact, infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and gel-based formulations that help attract and retain moisture while allowing the skin to breathe comfortably. All these ingredients can help balance oil production, prevent dehydration caused by air conditioning or sun exposure, and maintain a fresh, healthy complexion throughout the day.
Therefore, by incorporating a lightweight moisturiser into a daily skincare routine, you can achieve optimal hydration, comfort, and skin health even in hot and humid conditions.
7 non-sticky moisturisers
Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer is a lightweight daily moisturiser designed for people who want hydration without a greasy finish. This moisturiser is enriched with rice water and niacinamide, which helps maintain skin moisture while supporting a brighter and smoother appearance. The best part is that this moisturiser has an oil-free formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, making it suitable for humid weather and oily to combination skin types. Its non-sticky texture keeps the skin feeling fresh throughout the day, making it a convenient choice for everyday skincare routines.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight, oil-free formula
Contains rice water and niacinamide
Suitable for oily and combination skin
Non-greasy finish
Absorbs quickly
Reasons to avoid
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
Fragrance may not suit sensitive users
Brightening results can take time
Customer Reviews
Customers frequently praise the moisturiser for its light texture and quick absorption. Many users with oily skin report that it keeps their faces hydrated without causing excessive shine. Some reviewers appreciate the subtle brightening effect after consistent use. However, a few users with dry skin feel that the hydration level is insufficient during colder months.
1.
Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berr...
Aqualogica Illuminate+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer combines the goodness of hydration and radiance in a refreshing gel-based formula. This moisturiser is infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help replenish moisture while promoting a healthy glow. Its lightweight, quick-absorbing gel texture feels cool on the skin and absorbs rapidly without leaving a sticky layer. Its texture is so light that it feels like a lit hydration hit, for everyday use. Infused with the perfect blend of Wild Berries and Alpha Arbutin, it brightens and evens skin tone, targets dark spots & treats pigmentation like a pro. Designed for humid climates, this cream works especially well for normal, oily, and combination skin types. Its regular use can leave skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, and visibly more radiant.{{/usCountry}}
Aqualogica Illuminate+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer combines the goodness of hydration and radiance in a refreshing gel-based formula. This moisturiser is infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help replenish moisture while promoting a healthy glow. Its lightweight, quick-absorbing gel texture feels cool on the skin and absorbs rapidly without leaving a sticky layer. Its texture is so light that it feels like a lit hydration hit, for everyday use. Infused with the perfect blend of Wild Berries and Alpha Arbutin, it brightens and evens skin tone, targets dark spots & treats pigmentation like a pro. Designed for humid climates, this cream works especially well for normal, oily, and combination skin types. Its regular use can leave skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, and visibly more radiant.{{/usCountry}}
Reasons to buy
Lightweight gel texture
Contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C
Refreshing feel
Non-sticky finish
Suitable for humid weather
Reasons to avoid
Fragrance may not suit everyone
Not ideal for very dry skin
Glow results vary by user
Customer Review
Customers often describe this moisturiser as refreshing and perfect for daily use. Many users enjoy the cooling gel texture and appreciate how quickly it absorbs. Reviews commonly mention improved hydration and a subtle glow. Some users with extremely dry skin feel that it works better as a summer moisturiser than a year-round solution.
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Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 100 ml
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended, non-greasy lotion, known for its gentle and effective hydration with long-lasting moisturisation for smooth and soft skin. Formulated to nourish sensitive skin, this moisturiser helps maintain the skin barrier while providing long-lasting moisture. This lightweight lotion spreads easily and absorbs well without leaving a heavy residue. Enriched with Niacinamide, Panthenol, Glycerin, Avocado, and Sunflower Oil to provide long-lasting hydration. This cream is suitable for both face and body, and it works for various skin types, including sensitive and dry skin. Its fragrance-free formula makes it a reliable everyday option for people seeking simple, irritation-free skincare.
Reasons to buy
Fragrance-free formula
Suitable for sensitive skin
Dermatologist recommended
Long-lasting hydration
Face and body use
Reasons to avoid
Basic formulation with limited active ingredients
May feel slightly heavy for very oily skin
Packaging can vary by size
Customer Review
Customers appreciate Cetaphil for its gentle formulation and dependable hydration. Users with sensitive skin often report reduced dryness and irritation after regular use. Parents and dermatologists frequently recommend it for daily skincare. Some oily-skinned users mention that the lotion can feel slightly rich during extremely humid conditions.
3.
Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream Moistu...
Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream is designed for oily and acne-prone skin seeking hydration without heaviness. The formula combines niacinamide and rice water that brightens the skin and fades blemishes. This moisturiser gives twice the hydration and instant oil control without triggering breakouts. Its gel-cream texture spreads effortlessly and leaves a smooth, non-greasy finish. Ideal for warm and humid climates, this moisturiser helps keep the skin feeling fresh and comfortable throughout the day and fits easily into both morning and evening skincare routines.
Reasons to buy
Contains 2% niacinamide
Lightweight gel-cream texture
Suitable for acne-prone skin
Non-greasy formula
Good for humid weather
Reasons to avoid
May not suit very dry skin
Mild fragrance present
Results on pigmentation may vary
Customer Review
Customers often praise this moisturiser for its lightweight feel and compatibility with oily skin. Many reviewers note that it hydrates well without causing breakouts. Customers appreciate the smooth finish and easy layering under sunscreen or makeup. Some users expected faster improvement in skin tone and dark spots, though overall satisfaction remains high.
4.
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream 150ml | Barrier Rep...
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream is a nourishing moisturiser that combines rice extract and ceramides to support skin hydration and barrier care. Formulated with rice extract from rice, rice bran oil and ceramide, its texture helps replenish moisture while improving skin softness and smoothness. Suitable for normal to dry skin types, this moisturiser leaves the complexion feeling supple and refreshed. Regular application can help maintain healthy-looking skin while providing a subtle glow. It is particularly useful for individuals seeking deeper nourishment and skin barrier support.
Reasons to buy
Contains ceramides for barrier support
Rich moisturising formula
Improves skin softness
Suitable for normal to dry skin
Provides a healthy glow
Reasons to avoid
Can feel heavy on oily skin
Higher price point
Fragrance may not suit sensitive users
Customer Review
Customers frequently praise the cream for delivering deep hydration and soft skin. Many users enjoy the rich texture and glowing finish it provides. Dry skin users often report noticeable improvement in comfort and smoothness. However, some oily-skinned reviewers find it slightly heavy, especially during hot and humid weather.
5.
Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Gel Pure Aloe Vera| Ayurv...
Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Gel offers a luxurious hydration experience inspired by traditional Ayurvedic skincare. Its gel-based formula feels light on the skin while delivering refreshing moisture. Made from pure aloe vera, this cream helps keep the skin hydrated, smooth, and comfortable throughout the day. Its cooling texture makes it particularly pleasant in warm and humid climates. Suitable for daily use, the facial gel provides hydration without excessive heaviness and leaves the skin feeling revitalised and refreshed.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight gel texture
Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients
Refreshing and cooling feel
Premium skincare experience
Suitable for humid climates
Reasons to avoid
Premium pricing
Fragrance may not suit everyone
Hydration may be insufficient for very dry skin
Customer Review
Customers typically appreciate the luxurious feel and pleasant texture of this facial gel. Many users enjoy its refreshing effect and lightweight hydration. Customers who prefer natural and Ayurvedic skincare tend to rate it highly. Some reviewers, however, feel the price is higher compared to similar hydrating gel moisturisers.
6.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel D...
Another moisturiser with hydrating properties, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel is a popular moisturiser known for delivering intense hydration through a lightweight gel formula. In it infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, which helps attract and retain moisture while maintaining a fresh, non-greasy finish. Its water-gel texture absorbs rapidly and leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and replenished. Suitable for normal, oily, and combination skin types, it performs especially well in humid weather and can be comfortably worn under sunscreen and makeup.
Reasons to buy
Contains hyaluronic acid
Lightweight water-gel texture
Fast absorption
Long-lasting hydration
Works well under makeup
Reasons to avoid
Premium pricing
Fragrance may bother sensitive users
Jar packaging may not appeal to everyone
Customer Review
Customers consistently praise the Hydro Boost for its effective hydration and lightweight texture. Many reviewers mention that it leaves the skin soft and refreshed without any greasy residue. Users particularly appreciate its performance in hot and humid climates. Some sensitive-skin users wish it were fragrance-free, but overall satisfaction is generally very positive.
Comparison Table
Product Name
Key Benefits
Key Ingredients
|Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer
|Oil control, lightweight hydration, brightening support
|Rice Water, Niacinamide
|Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion
|Gentle hydration, barrier support
|Glycerin, Emollients
|Aqualogica Illuminate+ Hydra Gel
|Hydration and glow
|Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C
|Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Gel Cream
|Oil balance, lightweight moisture
|2% Niacinamide, Rice Water
|The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Face Cream
|Deep nourishment, barrier care
|Rice Extract, Ceramides
|Forest Essentials Hydrating Facial Gel
|Refreshing hydration
|Botanical Extracts, Herbal Ingredients
|Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
|Intense hydration, plumping effect
|Hyaluronic Acid
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Do I need a moisturiser in humid weather?
Yes. Humidity does not replace skin hydration. A lightweight moisturiser helps maintain skin balance and prevent dehydration.
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Which moisturiser texture is best for humid climates?
Gel and water-based moisturisers are mostly preferred because they feel lighter and absorb quickly.
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Can oily skin skip moisturiser during summer?
No. Skipping moisturiser can lead to dehydration, which may trigger increased oil production.
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What ingredients should I look for in humid weather?
Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, aloe vera, and rice water are excellent options.
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Are thick creams suitable for humid climates?
They can feel heavy on oily skin, but may work well for dry skin types even in humid weather.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.)
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