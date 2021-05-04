Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Zara Beauty: Zara unveils cosmetics line in push into beauty products
The clothing retailer Zara unveiled a new cosmetics line as it branches out into beauty products.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The clothing retailer Zara unveiled a new cosmetics line as it branches out into beauty products. Zara, the flagship of Spain’s Inditex SA, will sell a range of products in refillable containers for eyes, lips, face and nails, the firm said in a statement Monday.

The cosmetics will go on sale in the brand’s stores as a new section under the name Zara Beauty. They’ll initially also be available for purchase online from May 12 in Europe, North America, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand before gradually being rolled out elsewhere.

Several of Zara’s fast fashion competitors already sell cosmetics, including its larger European rival Hennes & Mauritz AG. Asos Plc and Boohoo Group Plc do as well. The trend follows a trail set by luxury retailers, including Burberry Group Plc, which have been selling cosmetics for several years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
