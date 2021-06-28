Zendaya bows down to Beyonce at BET Awards in the Versace dress she wore in 2003

Zendaya bowed down to Queen Bey in the most fashionable way at the 2021 BET Awards. The Emmy winner attended the awards show wearing the same Versace dress that Beyoncé wore to the ceremony in 2003. The actor shared a picture of herself wearing the archival look that pays homage to the singer with the caption, “Crazy In love.”

The Versace dress is from the Spring/Summer 2003 collection. It was uncovered after so many years by Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach for the event. While Zendaya’s dress carried a longer flowy, maxi-length skirt, Queen Bey’s 2003 dress was a mini version of it with a pleated, ultra-high hem.

Beyonce had worn the Versace dress almost 18 years ago for her first solo performance at the BET Awards, where she sang her single Crazy In Love, hence the caption of the Euphoria actor’s Instagram post. At that time, Beyonce had made her debut as a solo artist and performed with her now-husband Jay-Z.

Law Roach also gave a glimpse of Beyonce’s 2003 dress that became the inspiration for Zendaya’s look. He shared snippets of the Grammy winner singer’s performance on the BET Awards stage wearing the Versace mini attire.

Law Roach had posted Zendaya’s sexy and breezy look on Instagram with a slow-motion video of the actor strutting in full glam. Zendaya’s maxi length backless dress featured a halter neckline with a plunging detail that extended up till her waist. It came together with a purple belt cinched in at the torso. The skirt of the dress featured a risqué thigh-high slit. The rich purple hue ensemble featured lime green accents and cut-outs on the waistline.

Zendaya accessorised her thigh-high slit gown with strappy purple pumps and dainty drop earrings. She styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail parted in the centre. For glam, she chose dewy skin, beaming highlighter on the face, nude lipstick, subtle smoky eyes, bronzer on the cheeks, a hint of blush on the cheeks and sleek eyeliner.

