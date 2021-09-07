Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zendaya brings the ultimate drama to Dune Paris premiere in plum bralette and fur pencil skirt

Zendaya brings the ultimate drama to the Paris premiere of her and Timothee Chalamet's film Dune in a coordinated look from Pieter Mulier's debut collection for Maison Alaia. She wore a bralette and a fur-adorned pencil skirt. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Zendaya brings the ultimate drama to Dune Paris premiere in plum bralette and fur pencil skirt

After reigning over the fashion world with two iconic gowns designed by Valentino and Balmain at the Venice Film Festival, Zendaya is back again to rule with another look from the Paris premiere of her film Dune. Her stylist Law Roach took to Instagram to post a video of the star dressed in a monotone, coordinated ensemble. She proved once again why she is the indisputable 'red carpet queen'.

Zendaya slipped into a plum-coloured outfit from Pieter Mulier's debut collection for Maison Alaia at the Paris premiere of Dune. She teamed the ensemble with accessories from Jimmy Choo and looked absolutely ravishing.

Zendaya chose the outfit to attend a photocall in the lead up to the premiere at Grand Rex cinema hall in the French city. It featured a backless top with a pencil skirt featuring exaggerated details. Scroll down to see all the pictures.

Zendaya brought the ultimate drama in the Pieter Mulier ensemble as she joined her co-star Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and director Denis Villeneuve at the Paris event. Her coordinated look featured a risqué full-sleeve bralette-styled top that flaunted her washboard abs. The crewneck top featured metallic embellishments and a reverse bateau hemline.

Zendaya teamed the backless blouse with a floor-grazing pencil skirt decorated with similar metallic embellishments on the waistline. It featured extravagant fur that created a stunning hemline, making a strong case for OTT details.

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach went for minimalistic add-ons and a stand-out hairdo to complete this breathtaking look. The actor kept her locks open in a brushed-out voluminous curly look. She chose just a pair of hoop earrings, and for glam, she went with a glossy nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, and sharp contour.

If you thought that the Euphoria star would stop at just one look, you were absolutely wrong. She slipped into an all-black creation by Bottega Veneta from their Fall 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection.

Zendaya chose a button-up mini collared dress, teamed with an embellished belt, braided hairdo, archival Thomas Tate sunglasses, and thigh-high leather boots. She looked incredible.

Meanwhile, Dune is set for an October 22 release in theatres and on HBO Max. It is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

