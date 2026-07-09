Zendaya channels Greek Goddess Athena in all-white dramatic Louis Vuitton gown at The Odyssey press tour

The cast of Christopher Nolan's epic fantasy action film The Odyssey is currently on a press tour, walking the red carpet in beautiful ensembles. Among all the cast members' styles, Zendaya's outfits are proving why she is a red-carpet favourite.

Zendaya wore yet another white dress for The Odyssey. (Picture credit: Instagram)

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The actor has been following a theme reminiscent of the core features of Grecian style, from soft pleats and draped silhouettes to flowy fabrics. Her latest look is a testament to her continued commitment to the art of method dressing. This time, she wore a Louis Vuitton outfit, with her stylist, Law Roach, sharing the update on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Zendaya looks dreamy in white Givenchy dress and ornate face mask at The Odyssey press tour in Paris

This look also had all the spectacular features, including ruffles and lace, finding a common ground between mythical fierceness and romantic softness.

More about the look

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{{^usCountry}} Zendaya's all-white dress was equal parts graceful and sultry. It included a white lacy bralette-style bodice with a plunging neckline, while the centre of the bodice parted to bare her midriff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zendaya's all-white dress was equal parts graceful and sultry. It included a white lacy bralette-style bodice with a plunging neckline, while the centre of the bodice parted to bare her midriff. {{/usCountry}}

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The maxi skirt had dainty lace detailing and a high thigh slit. The sleeves, however, were the highlight. The shrug was voluminous and ruffled, with lace, frills, and tulle, making the look theatrical, show-stopping and regally opulent.

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In tune with the glam, her hair was styled in a braided crown, while her soft glam makeup featured blue shimmery eyeshadow. The statement necklace with blue gemstones dazzled against the monochrome outfit. The jewellery is from Messika.

And it is not just with this look. Time and again, Zendaya's looks for The Odyssey press tour have leaned into a grand sense of theatricality, whether it was her Schiaparelli dress with a silicone body mould, the Givenchy knee-length white dress with exaggerated sleeves and a golden face mask, or the Maison Valentino dress featuring vines as the bodice and a pleated skirt.

It all points to a larger-than-life character of Goddess Athena, who she will play in the movie, acting as a guide on the hero's journey. The dramatic silhouette and strong Grecian undertones all seem to echo Athena's mythic stature.

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So, in a way, her press tour wardrobe feels like an ancillary extension to the cinematic world-building. All in all, it turns out method dressing might just be Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach's superpower.

More about her work

Zendaya is knocking it out of the park with some of her major projects this year, whether they are multistarrer magnum opuses like The Odyssey or a major franchise like Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune 3, or more niche projects like A24's The Drama.

But irrespective of the project she stars in, her unwavering passion for method dressing remains consistent and commendable. The Odyssey also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and more. With big names working together in one project, the excitement for this movie is sky-high.

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