Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Zendaya in thigh-slit leather gown is the red carpet queen at Venice Film Festival with Timothee Chalamet
fashion

Zendaya in thigh-slit leather gown is the red carpet queen at Venice Film Festival with Timothee Chalamet

Dune star Zendaya attends the Venice Film Festival in a custom draped, thigh-high slit leather gown from Balmain. The red carpet queen was accompanied by her co-star Timothee Chalamet. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Zendaya in thigh-slit leather gown is the red carpet queen at Venice Film Festival with Timothee Chalamet(Instagram/@olivier_rousteing, @tchalametdaily)

American actor Zendaya took the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival by storm in a custom Balmain dress for the premiere of her film Dune starring Timothée Chalamet. She proved why she is called the red carpet queen in the ochre dress, designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing and styled by the Law Roach.

Zendaya took full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house's artisanal tradition to give one of the best dressed moments from the 2021 edition of the Venice Film Festival. She chose a bespoke custom-made leather gown crafted using an exact model of the stars' bust.

Pictures of the Dune star have been doing rounds on social media, and netizens cannot get over Zendaya's 'L'élégance' moment.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Zendaya bows down to Beyonce at BET Awards in the Versace dress she wore in 2003

Zendaya chose an ochre leather Balmain gown with a jaw-dropping thigh-baring risqué slit. The sleeveless dress featured a draped silhouette on the bust and the waist, hugging the actor's svelte frame perfectly.

Zendaya teamed the floor-sweeping gown with exquisite Bulgari emerald and diamond serpent-style necklace and earrings. She completed her ensemble with nude Christian Louboutin heels.

Middle-parted sleek wet hairdo, exaggerated eye make-up with mascara-adorned lashes, blush pink glossy lip shade, and glowing skin completed Zendaya's glam.

Dune star Timothée Chalamet complemented Zendaya in a black sequin Haider Ackerman pantsuit with white cuffs and collar, plus Cartier jewels, at the premiere of their film.

Zendaya's highlight moment from Venice was the ochre Balmain gown for the premiere. However, this wasn't the only look that made headlines. The actor arrived at the film festival in a black satin and crêpe jacket over ivory and pink draped dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli from Valentino Des Ateliers.

The collared draped dress featured an exaggerated blush pink bow and a plunging neckline. Zendaya accessorised the atelier piece with minimal jewels like diamond hoops and rings. With her signature open curly locks and dewy make-up, she rounded it off.

Dune is an American epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve. It is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert and also features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zendaya dune timothee chalamet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nora in bodycon top and shorts with blazer serves a boss lady gone sexy look

Samantha Prabhu plays bohemian bride in pink Neeta Lulla lehenga, septum ring

PHOTOS: Sunny Leone lays beachwear fashion cues in bikinis, monokini, mini dress

Sunny Leone sizzles resort wear fashion in a sheer blue lagoon dress at Maldives
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP