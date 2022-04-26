A soul-stirring spiritual sojourn

Surrounded by Nature and accompanied by a calm gentle breeze, the three nights of soulful music at the Nehru Park, were truly divine. The Bhakti Sangeet Festival started with an interesting line-up of artistes performing their own rendition of devotional music with the crowd completely immersed in heartfelt compositions, holding dearly on to the feeling of being one with God.

Organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Delhi Government, the devotional recital was started by Pune-based classical vocalist Suranjan Khandalkar with Shri Ram Shlok. He said: “This is the first time I’m performing at Nehru Park and it has been my pleasure to be a part of such a show, sharing the stage with prominent names. Thinking of the evening, I realised that many are aware of the popular devotional songs and so, I wanted to offer a unique element and bring forth my father’s composition. I also added a composition by my brother Shubham Khandalkar in our line-up to bring something new for the audience.”

Sufi and ghazal singer Indira Naik, who is classically trained in the Patiala Gayaki, performed a mix of popular bhajans along with a personal composition of Kabir’s dohas. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Mumbai-based Sufi and ghazal singer Indira Naik, who is classically trained in the Patiala Gayaki, performed a mix of popular bhajans and a personal composition of Kabir’s dohas. “Often we believe that we are better than the others, neglecting them and undermining everything God has provided. So, when you listen to Kabir’s dohas you realise how one’s ego destroys the person and it further communicates the message of treating everyone nicely. That is what Kabir talks about, the worthlessness of one’s ego and need to ponder upon the values of life,” shares Naik who found the atmosphere completely electrifying.

Over the weekend, the festival saw a huge footfall with people from across the city coming to witness live soulful music. Noida-based yoga trainer Pankaj Kasana was at the festival to listen to his friend play tanpura. “We learnt music together and he invited me here. Also, Dr Subhadra Desai is from our school, so I’m really excited to see her perform. I love good music and I’m happy to be here,” said Kasana.

Bhumika Ghai, a first-year MBA student from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Vritika Ghai, second-year B Com (Hons.), a student of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Delhi University (DU), residents of RK Puram Sector 9, came to the park for an evening walk and were attracted by the music. “We weren’t aware that a festival was going on but now that we are here, we are really enjoying ourselves,” said Bhumika.

Daler Mehndi enchanted the audience with the lesser-known aspect of his music – devotional songs. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

“We saw that Daler Mehndi performing,” said an excited Vritika, adding, “It was really exciting to hear him sing bhakti sangeet, and witnessing him in a new avatar.”

Singer Daler Mehndi, enchanted the audience with the lesser-known aspect of his music – devotional songs. He performed Shiv Shankara, Jinke Hriday Shri Ram, Rajan Ke Raja, ‘Radha Raman Hari Bol while the audience clapped to the beats of his music.

“The festival has been organised to celebrate the plurality of faith and expression in devotional music. We have invited renowned artists from different forms of music, from Hindustani Classical to Sufi music. The mesmerising performances connect us with the creator and truly reaches out to the spiritual realm,” shares Monica Priyadarshini, secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad.

The festival presented a chance for many to listen to noted artists including Dr Subhadra Desai, a professional vocalist of Hindustani Classical genre, classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali, Lucknow-based devotional singers Agnihotri Bandhu – the twin brothers Rakesh and Devesh, and many others.

