Akshaya Navami 2023: Akshaya Navami holds great importance in the Hindu religion. The festival is considered as important as Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that the Satya Yug started on this day. Akshaya Navami is also known as Amla Navami and prayers are offered to an amla tree. Devotees start early in the morning and visit a nearby temple with an ama tree after a bath. Then they sit around the amla tree and offer their prayers. Akshaya, as the name suggests, means something that cannot decrease. It is believed to be one of the most auspicious days of the year for doing charity and engaging in social deeds.

Akshaya Navami 2023: Date, history and significance

As we gear up to celebrate Akshaya Navami for this year, here are a few things to know:

Date:

Akshaya Navami is celebrated on Navami Tithi, the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, it falls on November 21 this year. The Navami Tithi began at 3:16 AM on November 21 and will end at 1:09 AM on November 22.

History:

This day is considered extremely auspicious for the Hindu belief. It is believed that on the day of Akshaya Navami, Lord Krishna travelled to Mathura to fulfill his duties. He travelled the streets of Vrindavan and Gokul to reach Mathura. According to Hindu mythology, the Satya Yug started on this day, and hence, Akshaya Navami is also known as Satya Yugadi. It is believed that doing good deeds on this day will bear fruits and make lives prosperous. It is also believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu defeated demon Kushmanda and hence, this day is also known as Kushmanda Navami

Significance:

On this day, people worship an amla tree and perform charity. In West Bengal, Jagaddhatri puja is celebrated on this day. People worship the goddess of Satta – Maa Jagaddhatri with utmost devotion and dedication. It is believed that worshipping Maa Jagaddhatri will eliminate all kinds of sadness and difficulties from one's life.

