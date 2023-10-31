All Saints’ Day 2023: It is the season of festivals. Halloween is round the corner and we cannot keep calm. The day is believed to be an auspicious day when the souls of the dead come back to visit their homes. Fun traditions such as trick or treat, carving the pumpkin or costume parties are observed. People spend days decorating their homes in the spooky flavour this festival. However, for believing Christians, All Saints’ Day is a very significant say to be observed. It comes a day before All Souls' Day and a day after All Hallows' Eve. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is all that you need to know.

Date:

All Saints’ Day: What is it and when will it be celebrated in 2023? Know history and significance(Unsplash)

According to the Western Church calendar, Christians celebrate All Saints’ Day on November 1 every year. However, Christians following the Eastern Orthodox Church believe that All Saints’ Day falls on the first Sunday after Pentecost – sometime between early June and early July.

History:

It is believed that on May 13 in 609 AD, Pope Boniface IV declared a feast day. The Pantheon in Rome was declared sacred to Virgin Mary and all the martyrs. Pope Gregory III, during his reign, declared November 1 as a sacred date. He also honoured all saints by dedicating a chapel in St. Peter’s Basilica. However, there are multiple stories of origin as to how All Saints’ Day came to be celebrated. According to another story of origin, the special day originated in Ireland and gradually made it to Rome in the 9th century. The tradition of the celebration of souls dates back to 270 AD.

Significance:

This day is dedicated to all the faithful followers of Jesus Christ in the history of the church. A feast is organised to remember the saints and honour their lives. In Catholic Churches, the special day is celebrated as a holy day of obligation.

