Sky lovers and astronomers are on the edge as this October promises a specific type of solar eclipse - an annular eclipse - that creates a "ring of fire" effect, which can be an exciting and visually stunning spectacle to watch. During an annular eclipse, the moon passes between the Earth and the sun but since the size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun, the moon does not completely cover the sun's disk and leaves a ring-like or "ring of fire" appearance around the edges of the sun and this highly anticipated celestial event is expected to take place this year on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Annular solar eclipse 2023 precautions: 10 things to NEVER do as you watch the impressive ‘ring of fire’ spectacle (Chayanan via Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The "ring of fire" effect happens during the peak of the annular eclipse when the sun appears as a bright ring or annulus surrounding the dark disk of the moon to create a striking visual image resembling a fiery ring, which earns it the term “ring of fire” hence, just like with any solar eclipse, it is essential to use proper eye protection when observing an annular eclipse as looking directly at it can cause severe eye damage. Here are some precautions to keep in mind and 10 things to NEVER do as you watch the impressive ‘ring of fire’ spectacle:

Use Proper Eye Protection: NEVER look directly at the sun during an eclipse without appropriate eye protection as staring at the sun can cause permanent eye damage, including blindness. Experts recommend the use of solar viewing glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard as these glasses are designed to filter out harmful ultraviolet and infrared radiation, allowing one to safely view the eclipse but make sure they are in good condition, with no scratches or damage. Use Solar Filters for Telescopes and Binoculars: NEVER use regular sunglasses or photographic filters for viewing the eclipse as they are not safe, instead use specially designed solar filters that fit securely over the objective lenses of telescopes, binoculars or camera equipment to observe the eclipse. Avoid Homemade Filters: NEVER use homemade filters or makeshift devices to view the eclipse as these too are not safe and can cause severe eye damage. Protect Children and Pets: NEVER let children and pets look at the sun without proper eye protection and ensure that they are also protected during the eclipse. Project the Eclipse Safely: NEVER skip necessary eye protection, instead you can create a simple pinhole projector to safely observe the eclipse as this involves projecting the image of the eclipse onto a surface, such as a piece of cardboard or the ground. Stay Informed About the Eclipse: NEVER miss the timing and duration of the eclipse for your location if you plan to view the annular solar eclipse and ensure you are prepared with the right eye protection. Choose a Safe Viewing Location: NEVER view the eclipse on busy roads or areas where distractions could lead to accidental exposure to the sun, instead find a safe and comfortable location to view the eclipse like a park or an open field away from artificial light. Follow Local Health and Safety Guidelines: NEVER be casual about any ongoing public health concerns, instead follow local guidelines and safety measures when gathering to observe an eclipse with others. Photography Precautions: NEVER photograph the eclipse without making sure that your camera equipment has proper solar filters to protect the camera's sensor and your eyes. Follow safe photography practices. Protect Your Skin: NEVER take your skin health lightly if you will be outdoors for an extended period during the eclipse, instead protect your skin from prolonged exposure to the sun while most of your focus should be on eye safety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By following these precautions, you can safely enjoy the awe-inspiring beauty of the upcoming annular solar eclipse this October 14, 2023, including the captivating "ring of fire" effect, without risking eye damage or harm to yourself and others. Remember to always prioritise safety when observing celestial events.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!