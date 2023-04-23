Basava Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know

Basava Jayanti is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a renowned 12th-century philosopher, poet, and social reformer. He is widely regarded as the founder of the Lingayat religion and is known for his teachings on social equality, human rights, and the rejection of the caste system. Basava Jayanti is celebrated primarily in the Indian states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where Basavanna's influence was most significant. The festival is marked by various rituals and festivities, including the reading of Basavanna's vachanas (poems), processions, and special prayers. The celebration is a time to honour Basavanna's contributions to Indian society and to reflect on his teachings on the importance of social justice and equality.

Basava Jayanti 2023 date:

Basava Jayanti is celebrated primarily in the Indian states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where Basavanna's influence was most significant.(Pinterest)

Basava Jayanti is typically celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which usually falls in April or May. The exact date of Basava Jayanti varies each year according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The celebration of Basava Jayanti generally takes place on the third day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. This year, however, Basava Jayanti is being observed on April 23.

Significance of Basava Jayanti :

Basava Jayanti holds significant cultural and historical importance in India, particularly in the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The festival honours the life and teachings of Basavanna, a philosopher and social reformer who advocated for social equality, human rights, and the rejection of the caste system. Basavanna's teachings were revolutionary for their time, and his philosophy had a profound impact on Indian society, particularly in the southern regions.

Basava Jayanti is a time to reflect on his teachings and to celebrate his contributions to Indian culture and society. The festival is also an occasion to promote social harmony and equality, as well as to strengthen community ties. Basava Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour and is an opportunity for people to come together to honour and remember this great thinker and leader.

Basava Jayanti celebration:

Basava Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people from different cities and villages who come to Lord Basaveshwar temples to offer prayers. It is especially significant for farmers. The Lingayat committees organize various events in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to celebrate the occasion. People exchange greetings and sweets on this day. Kudalasangama is a popular destination during Basava Jayanti, with numerous cultural and spiritual events taking place over a week-long period.

