Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration, when to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya, the day of unending prosperity is celebrated in Hindu and Jains across India and Nepal. The day is considered auspicious for any kind of new beginning and people usually start new ventures, organise weddings or invest in gold, property and other expensive items. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, the festival falls in spring on the third day of the month of Vaishakha. (Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes, images, messages to send) This year Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on April 22, 2023(Pinterest)

The word 'Akshaya' in Sanskrit means 'everlasting' and anything done or started on this day is considered to last forever or never end. According to drikpanchang, the benefits of doing any japa, yajna, pitra-tarpan, dan-punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever.

Date and shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya

This year Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on April 22, 2023, SaturdayPar. The puja muhurat will last for 4 hours 31 minutes, beginning from 7:49 am in the morning till 12:20 pm. Tritiya tithi will start 7:49 am on April 22, 2023 and end 7:47 am on April 23, 2023.

Many people purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya for good luck and prosperity. If you are planning to do the same, the shubh muhurat for gold purchase is from 7:29 am on April 22, 2023, Saturday, to 5:48 am on April 23, 2023, Sunday. The duration for the same would be 21 hours 59 minutes.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and according to Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga began on this day. The day is also celebrated as Parashurama Jayanti, birthday anniversary of 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Lord Vishnu reincarnated on the Earth as Parshuram to destroy evil on this planet.

Another legend says River Ganga descended on Earth on Akshaya Tritiya and thus, this day is also celebrated as Gangavatran.

Celebration of Akshaya Tritiya

On this day, people pray to God, donate food, clothes and money to the needy and buy Gold and other valuable items. Apart from Gold, people also invest in property on this day, buy new vehicle, books, electronics, jewellery, agricultural equipment among other things.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter