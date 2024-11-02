Bhai Dooj 2024: Floral to minimal, 4 best mehendi designs to make a statement

Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhai Dooj celebrates the unconditional love between a brother and a sister. Celebrated on the last day of Diwali, Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, according to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 3 (Sunday). On Bhai Dooj, brothers and sisters deck up in new clothes and shower a lot of love on each other. Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 3 (Sunday).(Unsplash)

Sisters deck up their hands in mehendi designs to celebrate the day. According to the ritual of Bhai Dooj, the sister places a tilak or a vermillion mark on the brother’s forehead symbolising his protection and longevity. Scroll down to check mehendi designs to deck up for the festivities.

Minimal mehendi

Less is always more, and when it comes to decking your hands to match the outfit of the day, we suggest go for something minimal to make a statement. It will not only complement the attire of the day, but also make your hands the talk of the room.

Floral mehendi

Any festival is incomplete without henna on your hands, and floral patterns are our favourite go-to look. They are minimal in design, festive in spirit and add to the look of the day. Be it a statement floral design or something minimal, floral mehendi design can never go wrong.

White mehendi

This Bhai Dooj, ditch the maroon henna and instead deck up in white mehendi to make a statement. In case you are planning a pastel attire for the special day, we suggest trying out white henna for your hands to make a style statement.

Red dye mehendi

In case you want to ditch the traditional henna, we suggest going for alta – the red dye used in painting hands and feet. Usually, traditionally used in Bengali culture, the red due can give an authentic look to your hands and feet on the special day.

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.