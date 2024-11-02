Bhai Dooj 2024: When is Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, Bhratri Dwitiya? Check date, time, rituals, story

Bhaiya Dooj 2024: How do we celebrate

On this day, sisters pray to God for their brother's longevity, health and prosperity. The sisters honour the occasion by placing a tilak or vermilion mark on their brother's forehead and then performing an aarti on him while carrying a colourful thali filled with sweets, roli and coconut. They then sweeten their mouths with delicacies, and in return, the sisters are showered with gifts from their brothers.

When is Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and shubh mahurat

The last day of Diwali festivities is celebrated as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Bhaiya Dooj. It celebrates the special relationship between brothers and sisters. This year, Bhai Dooj is on Sunday, November 3, according to Drik Panchang.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna time is 12:49 PM to 03:07 PM for a duration of 2 hours 17 minutes. Yama Dwitiya on Sunday, November 3, 2024:

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 08:21 PM on Nov 02, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 10:05 PM on Nov 03, 2024

Bhaiya Dooj 2024: When is Bhai Dooj? Know the correct date and shubh muhurat.(Freepik)

Bhai Dooj history and significance

On Bhaiya Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, after defeating Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra. Subhadra welcomed him with sweets and flowers and put a tilak on his forehead. Since then, Bhai Dooj has been celebrated on this day. According to another story, the god of death Yama visited his sister Yamuna who welcomed him with the tilak ceremony. Then Yama decided that on this day, whoever receives the tilak and sweets from their sister will be blessed with longevity.

Bhai means brother and Dooj means the second day after the new moon. On this day, people celebrate with their siblings. They also exchange gifts with each other and shower each other with a lot of love. This ceremony takes place to save us from all kinds of evil forces and bless us with prosperity and lo ngevity. In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is observed as Bhai Phota. In South india, Yama Dwitiya is observed, while Maharashta observes Bhau Beej on the same day.