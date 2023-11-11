Bhai Dooj 2023: The unconditional love shared between the brother and the sister is meant to be celebrated. Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of the five-day long Diwali festivities. Diwali is celebrated every year with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The festival of lights starts with Dhanteras. A day before Diwali, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. This year, however, Chhoti Diwali falls on the same day with Diwali. A day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of the Diwali festivities. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few facts that we should know. Bhai Dooj 2023: Date, history, significance of the festival(Pinterest)

Date:

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 15 this year. The day celebrates the bond shared between the siblings and the unconditional love between a brother and a sister.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, after defeating Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra. Subhadra welcomed him with sweets and flowers and put a tilak on his forehead. Since then, Bhai Dooj has been celebrated on this day. According to another story, the god of death Yama visited his sister Yamuna who welcomed him with the tilak ceremony. Then Yama decided that on this day, whoever receives the tilak and sweets from their sister will be blessed with longevity.

Significance:

Bhai means brother and Dooj means the second day after the new moon. On this day, people celebrate with their siblings. They also exchange gifts with each other and shower each other with a lot of love. This ceremony takes place to save us from all kinds of evil forces and bless us with prosperity and lo ngevity. In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is observed as Bhai Phota. In South india, Yama Dwitiya is observed, while Maharashta observes Bhau Beej on the same day.

