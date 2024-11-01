Bhai Dooj 2024: Adorable gifts for your sister that will make her smile

Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. The sisters perform aarti and apply tilak on the brothers’ forehead, praying for their long life and prosperity. Brothers gift their sisters on this occasion, rejoicing in the sibling bond. Brothers: take this day to express gratitude and love towards your sisters, by conveying your heartfelt emotions. And what better way than through gifts? Celebrate the mischievous bonding between you and your sister with the help of a thoughtful gift this Bhai Dooj.(Pexels)

Don’t gift your sister mere cash or a generic store-bought gift hamper, where’s the fun in that? It lacks the personal, emotional touch. Gift your sister something that she will cherish. We've got some Bhai Dooj gifting ideas for you:

Spa essentials

Your sister deserves a day of compensation for all the WWE moves you pulled on her. Gift her luxurious bath oils, scented candles, face masks, and body scrubs that make her day as she gives herself some much-needed pampering. These will help her unwind and relax by evoking a spa-like atmosphere. Or you can go the extra step by gifting her a spa voucher.

Stylish tote bag

A tote bag is an essential in every girl’s wardrobe. It’s versatile and goes with all kinds of everyday outfits- be it for a casual day out or twinning it with an outfit for college. Gift your sister the everyday essentials. Maybe add a personal touch by stringing charms or keychains that share some inside joke between you and your sister.

Instant camera

If you have a shutterbug sister, who never misses a chance to flaunt her photogenic angles, get her an instant camera. She can print memories on film and string them up on her wall of memories with aesthetic fairy lights. Every aesthetic sister with a Pinterest addiction will fall head over heels in love with this gift.

Customised bobbleheads

Surprise your sister with the most personalised gift: bobbleheads of both of you; heads bobbing together! It’s the perfect addition to her table decor, a little piece of you always by her side. And if not personalised, get her a bobblehead of her most-loved character. She will be giddy to have this cute gift by her side.

Potted plant

Never underestimate a girl’s unconditional love for her plants and pets. Put it to the test by gifting your sister a plant. It can be a colourful succulent or a simple jade plant. Brownie points for picking an adorable pot for the plant. And don’t forget to name the plant together; it’s a fun way to make the gift even more cute.