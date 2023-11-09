Following a three-year hiatus, Tingtibi, Zhemgang will come alive with colourful celebrations in honour of the victorious return of the Bhutan Bird Festival.

Bhutan welcomes back bird festival after 3-year hiatus to celebrate nature (Photo by Twitter/dtshering07)

According to Bhutan Live, this much-awaited event, which is slated to take place from November 13-15, promises to highlight not only the area's amazing birds but also its distinct culture and locally produced goods.

Both lovers of birds and culture must attend the festival, which is a monument to Bhutan's dedication to protecting its rich natural heritage.

The festival is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Zhemgang Dzong and promises to be a mashup of customs, tastes and experiences. The administrative regions of Zhemgang, known as gewogs, are preparing to wow festival attendees with their delectable cuisine and handcrafted items, Bhutan Live reported.

For instance, Bjoka Gewog will showcase its excellent bamboo goods, which are an indication of the native artistry and talents in the area.

The Zhemgang dzongkhag administration has done all possible to market and promote the festival in the lead-up to it. The preparations are moving along nicely, and November 11 is when they should be finished.

Through the generous funding of promotional initiatives, the tourism department has made sure that the festival is seen by a large and enthusiastic audience across a variety of media platforms.

A festival secretariat member named Ugyen Phuntsho revealed some wonderful news about this year's festivities. It will now be easier for local businesses to participate since vendors can choose to lease both space and tents, Bhutan Live reported.

In order to improve the entire experience for visitors, the event is also building roadside amenities and permanent structures.

The festival even developed a theme song, which was paired with a music video made by the gifted pupils of Panbang's Sonamthang Central School. Thoughtfully rescheduled to coincide with the Black-necked Crane festival in Gantey-Phobjikha on November 11, the festival was first held in 2015 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan Live reported.

About 80 people have already received invitations to the event, and travellers from other countries have booked hotels to take part in this exceptional celebration of nature and culture.

Over the last three years, the Bhutan Bird Festival has faced a number of difficulties, including budgetary limitations and restrictions relating to the pandemic.

But the festival's victorious return is expected to be an ode to resiliency and proof of Bhutan's ongoing commitment to protecting its natural and cultural riches.

Excitement is in the air as the festival dates grow closer, and everything suggests that it will be a spectacular and unique celebration.

This is more than simply a birdwatching event--it's a chance to fully appreciate the splendour of Bhutan's natural surroundings and customs.

