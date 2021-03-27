Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Celebrating the go-getters who never quit
The HT City 30 Under 30 awards presented by Ambience raise a toast to 30 such fearless people from different walks of life who achieved phenomenal success before they turned 30.
By Shara Ashraf
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:22 PM IST
They seek the extraordinary in the ordinary. Where the world sees despair, they see hope. At a young age, these dynamic individuals set out on a journey that not many would dare to take up.

The HT City 30 Under 30 awards presented by Ambience raise a toast to 30 such fearless people from different walks of life who achieved phenomenal success before they turned 30.

From art and technology to social work and spirituality, these winners stand apart with their vision, passion and optimism.

What’s common between these young revolutionaries is their amazing ability to persevere. Despite setbacks, they didn’t fall into self-doubt and they didn’t quit until they succeed.

Each one of them has a truly incredible tale to tell. It reinstates our faith in the human spirit that doesn’t waver even in the mightiest of storms.

Join us as we celebrate these exceptional individuals and watch out this space for more about them in the days to come.

