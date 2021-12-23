Christmas 2021: History of the Christmas tree

Christmas 2021: Christmas is the festival of colours, lights, warmth and togetherness. Every year it is celebrated on December 25 to commemorate the birth date of Jesus Christ. This is also the time of the year when friends and family gather around and celebrate togetherness with hearty meals, cookies, laughter and gossips.

Christmas is the time of homecoming. Students from different parts of the world, people based out of different cities for their jobs – everyone make their way to their own homes to celebrate Christmas with their near and dear ones. The houses deck up in the brightest colours, people put on their best winter attires and share the warmth and togetherness. This year Christmas is extra special, especially after last year's Christmas when people were locked in their homes with the scare of the coronavirus. After spending last year in isolation and not enough happiness, this year's Christmas celebrations are awaited eagerly by everyone.

Christmas trees form an important part of the Christmas celebrations. Usually, an evergreen conifer such as fir, spruce or pine is selected and placed in front of the front door or the living room to declare the celebrations. Then the trees are decorated with a lot of colours, lights and candies. The Christmas trees often form the photoshoot-zone of Christmas parties.

However, the tradition of Christmas trees goes way too long. It is believed that it originated during Renaissance in early modern Germany. It is also believed that Protestant Christian reformer Martin Luther was the first person to have added candles to an evergreen tree. Candles were used to decorate the Christmas trees before electrification. Now, we have a range of options such as garlands, baubles, tinsel, bells, gloves, socks and candy canes. Edible items such as gingerbread, chocolate, and other sweets are also tied from the branches of the Christmas tree to decorate it.

